A compilation of food and restaurant news.
Many restaurants switched to carryout and delivery as soon as the government closed dining rooms in mid-March.
One by one, restaurants that opted to close are coming back, with modifications, of course.
To the list, add DaMo Pasta Lab at 12th and Sansom Streets in Washington Square West, known in our former world for cooked-to-order dishes. Danilo D’Eugenio and Monica Fenocchio are now selling sauce to go with their fresh, uncooked pasta, sold by the pound. Click on the fresh tonnarelli, for example, which retails at $7.50. You can choose from an assortment of sauces — enough for the pound — including ragu, pesto, cacio e pepe, Genovese, and teramana. Delivery and pickup.
This week, Starr Restaurant Organization reopened Buddakan (325 Chestnut St.) with a limited menu from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday including edamame dumplings, spicy rock shrimp bao buns, crispy calamari salad, and lobster fried rice, plus wine, beer, and sake. Via Caviar or DoorDash for delivery, and for takeout by calling the restaurant.
Also, Barclay Prime steakhouse at 237 S. 18th St. comes online April 17 with a pared-down menu offered 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday that includes shrimp cocktail, an 8-ounce filet mignon, a 14-ounce New York strip, and branzino, plus wines. It’s pickup only. Speaking of steaks: Capital Grille at Broad and Chestnut Streets is now selling uncooked cuts for pickup.
Order anything memorable for pickup or delivery lately? Let me know.
Local food distributors that ordinarily supply restaurants are now selling directly to consumers in the Philadelphia area.
Add a national player to the list of options: Connecticut-based The Chefs’ Warehouse, whose local representative BK Foods of Swedesboro is handling the orders.
The Chefs’ Warehouse promises to send a 10% cut of proceeds to its “front-line furloughed employees and other impacted members of the foodservice industry.”
Most products are scaled to home use, though they may be sold by the case. Delivery is free for orders over $250; it’s $35 for all orders below $250.