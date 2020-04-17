To the list, add DaMo Pasta Lab at 12th and Sansom Streets in Washington Square West, known in our former world for cooked-to-order dishes. Danilo D’Eugenio and Monica Fenocchio are now selling sauce to go with their fresh, uncooked pasta, sold by the pound. Click on the fresh tonnarelli, for example, which retails at $7.50. You can choose from an assortment of sauces — enough for the pound — including ragu, pesto, cacio e pepe, Genovese, and teramana. Delivery and pickup.