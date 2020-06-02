While some Pennsylvanians are finally enjoying a seat at the bar or in the barbershop after a two-and-a-half month hiatus, Philadelphians and those in the surrounding counties are still biding their time. But on Friday, almost all of the state’s counties are scheduled to move into the yellow phase. (The only exception may be Philadelphia, where coronavirus restrictions might remain in place, Mayor Jim Kenney cautioned even before recent days’ peaceful protests, destructive looting, and curfews.)