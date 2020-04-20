Starting Monday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says each participating store will take a limited number of orders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day. Curbside pickup orders, paid in advance by credit card, will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.