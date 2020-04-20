Pennsylvania launches curbside pickup of wine and spirit sales at some locations Monday, a small step in revving up the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores that have been closed for a month.
But you don’t have to work the phone in hopes of connecting with a state-store clerk over a five-hour window, or try to get through on the Liquor Control Board’s chronically overwhelmed online-ordering system.
Since summer 2016, additional retailers such as supermarkets and restaurants have been allowed to sell wine and spirits. Delivery services also can ship wine and spirits directly to consumers. Effective Wednesday, April 22, the state has revived its Special Order program to broaden the inventory available to licensees.
Beer is sold in Pennsylvania through a variety of outlets, including supermarkets, distributors, and bars. (Although you cannot drink inside a bar during the coronavirus shutdown, you may buy beer to go.)
Also, the state’s burgeoning crop of wineries, distilleries, breweries, and cideries do direct sales.
New Jersey’s liquor stores, which are privately owned and operated, continue to be open with curbside pickup.
Here are some options in Pennsylvania, starting with the state LCB’s new curbside-pickup system. It’s always a good idea to check social-media channels such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as websites for hours and terms.
Starting Monday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says each participating store will take a limited number of orders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day. Curbside pickup orders, paid in advance by credit card, will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.
Billy Penn compiled a list of distilleries and outlets offering pickup and delivery. (To this, add Art in the Age in Old City.)
Pennsylvania Wines maintains a list of pickup and delivery options.
Garden State Wine Growers maintains a list of curbside-pickup options in New Jersey.
Quick Sip delivers beer and wine to a swath of Philadelphia, pretty much from Fishtown south into South Philadelphia and some neighborhoods in West Philadelphia.
Pasqually’s delivers beer and wine to most of West Philadelphia.
Wine expert Marnie Old weighs in on good local outlets for wine. I’ll also suggest Le Caveau, above Good King Tavern in Bella Vista, for funky options.
Visit Philadelphia, the region’s tourism-marketing association, has compiled a list of 29 craft breweries in the city and Pennsylvania suburbs that offer home delivery. (I see two others, including Second Sin in Bristol and Triple Bottom in the city’s Poplar section, that also offer delivery as well.) Note that most breweries offer pickup.