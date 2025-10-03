The weird and fall-themed postseason food and drink to expect at Citizens Bank Park this Red October

Baby, it’s Red October.

The Phillies are in the MLB playoffs and will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers to clinch the NLDS. The first two games of the series will be played at Oct. 4 and 6 at Citizens Bank Park, which means two things: more chances for phenomenal baseball, and extra-whimsical ballpark food.

To celebrate the postseason, Citizens Bank Park vendor Aramark has unveiled eight fall-themed food and drink specials, plus a glizzy-eating and beer-drinking challenge reminiscent of the good ole Dollar Dog days.

Manage to snag a coveted playoff ticket? This is what you can expect to eat and drink while the Phils do their thing.

The 9-9-9 Challenge (Section 128)

The challenge sounds deceptively simple: Drink a beer and eat a hot dog during each inning of a baseball game. And yet, so many of have fallen short of pure glizzy gluttony.

This post-season, CBP’s South Philly Market is making the beloved ballpark 9-9-9 challenge more approachable by offering a set of nine bite-sized hot dogs with nine mini beers. While some may call this the coward’s way to victory, we don’t blame for you for taking advantage.

Bader Tots (Ashburn Alley)

Yes, the ode to Phillies centerfielder — and tater tot aficionado — Harrison Bader is continuing into the postseason.

The P.J. Whelihan’s inside Ashburn Alley will continue serving a revamped version of Bader’s old Sonic collab, which includes a basket of tater tots topped with American cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, melted Cheddar Jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions. A cut of the proceeds will benefit the Cristian Rivera Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare and typically fatal pediatric brain cancer.

Pierogi Poutine (Sections 135, 208, and 323)

This riff on the national dish of Canada will be available at Hatfield Grill in Sections 135 and 208 as well as 1883 Burger Co. in Section 323. It’s exactly what it sounds like: mini cheddar cheese pierogis smothered in short rib gravy and cheese curds, topped with crispy fried onions.

Stuffed Turkey Eggrolls (Bull’s BBQ)

Thanksgiving is coming early to Citizens Bank Park with this postseason special from Bull’s BBQ. Think of it as all of the dinner leftovers stuffed into two eggrolls: turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce served with warm gravy for dipping.

Fall Classic Shake (Coca Cola Corner)

Need to skip your apple-picking plans after snagging playoff tickets? Reasonable. This special from Coca Cola Corner is bringing a taste of the orchard to CBP. Served in a limited-edition 2025 postseason mason jar, this vanilla-dulce de leche milkshake is topped with an apple cider donut.

Pumpkin Spice Affogato (Section 101)

While iced coffee may have hit Citizens Bank Park for the first time during this year’s regular season, concessions is leaning into the pumpkin spice craze this fall. Available only at The Yard, this do-it-yourself affogato comes with pumpkin cold brew to pour over ice cream served in a souvenir Phils cup. A spiced ginger cookie makes the perfect topping or seventh-inning stretch snack.

S’mores Espresso Martini (concession bars)

Move over Spicy Caesar Salad Martini, there’s a new novelty drink in town. Concession bars at Citizen Bank Park will be serving a s’mores espresso martini, made with Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, crème de cacao, and marshmallow syrup. A toasted marshmallow skewer serves as garnish.

Color-changing beer bat (multiple locations)

Postseason baseball is nothing without a quirky vessel to hold your beverage. This 26-ounce beer bat will be available at multiple locations throughout the ball park. Fill with the draft beer of your choice and it changes color.

Specialty beer lineup (Sections 134, 207, and 323)

Sections 134, 207, and 323 will be slinging the following seasonal and local brews throughout the postseason: Yuengling Oktoberfest, Sly Fox’s Oktoberfest, Tröegs Master of Pumpkins, Conshohocken Brewing’s Nightmare on East Elm Streer pumpkin ale, and New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin.