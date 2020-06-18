Three hours later, management posted a follow-up: “We messed up. Our last post about beginning to hire again was meant to start building excitement for Porta Philly’s reopening plans, but we didn’t properly communicate with our former staff before doing so, which made it seem like we were hanging them out to dry. We’re very sorry about that – it was not our intention, and we understand how it could be taken that way. To be clear: All of our former employees will be given the first opportunity to be reinterviewed, before we interview anyone else.”