It’s the restaurant Alma del Mar, which opened last week at 1007 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market, next to Esposito’s. This is a second act for Marcos Tlacopilco, who opened Marcos Fish & Crab House 17 years ago on the same block, one of the earlier Puebla-born merchants in the market. (It was the fun-loving Tlacopilco who dubbed the neighborhood “Puebladelphia” in critic Craig LaBan’s exhaustive roundup of Mexican restaurants in South Philadelphia.)