Whole fish prepared on the grill is not only flavorful, it’s perfect for social-distancing. The authors of “How to Dress An Egg” offer this advice when grilling whole fish: Find a spot on the grill with fairly even heat and gently lay the fish down there. The heads should go over the hotter part of the grill so the thickest meat gets the most heat. Once you put fish on the grill, leave it, even if it’s not exactly in the prime spot. They suggest using a spatula and a set of tongs. A grill basket also brings great results without worry of the fish sticking.