Heat your grill to medium heat, around 400 degrees. Score the fat deeply on the breast with a sharp paring knife, but careful not to pierce the flesh. Lay the duck fat side down over direct heat and let it render until skin begins to crisp brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Be very careful to watch for flare ups, and not to let it burn, knocking down flames with a spray bottle of water. Once skin is golden brown, flip so the bone side of the breast is grill side down over more indirect heat. Cook until breast is about 125 degrees, and then begin basting with the glaze. Continue cooking another 10 minutes, or until 135 degrees (for medium), but careful not to let the glaze burn and char. Remove from grill and let it rest, at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving. Finish with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt and a drizzle of glaze.