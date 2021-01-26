Daniels’ grilled duck was a perfect place to start for many reasons. To begin with, the chef, who’s planning to open his first restaurant in Montgomery County this spring, reassured me that although a duck is no doubt a splurge (around $30-plus for a 5-6 pounder), a whole bird can easily be turned into at least three meals with elemental butchery and cooking skills. A large split breast can be the centerpiece of a meal for four. The legs and wings can be transformed with a Venetian braise into a hearty, cold weather sauce for pasta. The bird’s golden fat can be rendered and preserved for roasting potatoes or making confit, while the remainder of the carcass should be simmered into stock for soup.