The city’s buzziest chef couple is opening their third restaurant in Fitler Square

Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp, riding high with Her Place Supper Club (which she opened in 2021) and My Loup (which they opened together in 2023), are planning to open a third restaurant nearby.

The couple told The Inquirer that they have signed a lease for 2227 Pine St., across from Fitler Square, at the corner of 23rd and Pine Streets. The property, which once housed a location of the locally beloved Greek spot Dmitri’s from 2000 to 2014 and a branch of wine bar Tria from 2015 to 2017, previously was Cotoletta, which closed in 2024 after five years.

Shulman and Kemp, who met while working at Momofuku Ko in New York City and were married in 2023, said Friday that they don’t have details to share, such as the name or the format — though the corporate name “Pine Street Grill” may hold a clue. They said they hope to open toward the end of the year.

They chose the location because “we live not too far from there and are really fired up about opening something right on Fitler Square,” Shulman said. “It’s all part of our master plan to be able to keep our commute to a 15-minute walk, max.” Real estate magnate Allan Domb owns both this property and Her Place’s walk-up Rittenhouse storefront.

Shulman, who started cooking out of her student apartment while a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, began dazzling diners four years ago with her prix-fixe, “dinner party in the kitchen” format at the quaint Her Place at 1740 Sansom St. It was a BYOB pop-up but soon after became a permanent restaurant while adding a liquor license. Its unfussy, yet sophisticated menu changes every three weeks.

In 2022 and 2023, Shulman won James Beard Award nominations for Emerging Chef, following up in 2025 with a nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

Besides Momofuku Ko, the Canadian-born Kemp’s resume includes Montreal’s Joe Beef and New York’s Eleven Madison Park.

In 2023, the couple opened My Loup, with a Québécois menu and enviable raw bar, at 2005 Walnut St. Last summer, they ran a pop-up called Amourette at the Art Alliance.