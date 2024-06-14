Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp will open a pop-up restaurant called Amourette at the Art Alliance on Rittenhouse Square

Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp soon will open a seasonal pop-up garden restaurant at the Art Alliance, a Rittenhouse Square mansion near their restaurants, Her Place Supper Club and My Loup.

Amourette, a project backed by Resy, will begin in late June and is due to wrap in October.

The project will continue despite the recent closing of the University of the Arts, which owns the landmark Italianiate building at 18th Street and Rittenhouse Square.

“We were as surprised as everyone about the recent news and are heartbroken for the creative community of Philadelphia,” the chefs said in a statement.

Through their company, Libbie Loup Hospitality, Shulman and Kemp also hope that the project will support the reimagining of the building as a space dedicated to Philadelphia’s arts community.

The Art Alliance over the years has housed restaurants, including a Dean & DeLuca cafe and Opus 251. The last was a romantic French hideaway called Le Cheri, which closed in 2018.

Amourette — French for “ephemeral love affair” — will be set in the Art Alliance’s walled garden, on the Rittenhouse Square side; the entrance will be through the courtyard. There will be about 42 seats, and the seating can be moved indoors when needed.

Shulman and Kemp are going for what they call “refined, relaxed, yet elegant vibes.” They said the food would share characteristics of Her Place and My Loup “but with a bit of a lighter touch — think outdoor summer dinner gathering where the food is easy and abundant, and the cocktails are thirst-quenching.”

Chef Jonathan Rodriguez, formerly of Kalaya and Mission Taqueria, will run the kitchen, serving such dishes as rotisserie chicken, big salads, and shrimp frites. Jillian Moore of My Loup is on loan to lead a cocktail program featuring an espresso martini on draft and a “make it a pitcher” option for cocktails such as classic or white Negronis and Pimm’s cups. Her Place beverage director Nicole Sullivan’s wine list is themed to summer, too.

Like the couple’s other restaurants, Amourette will keep weekday-only hours, at least initially: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

Playwright Christine Wetherill Stevenson established the Art Alliance in the former Wetherill Mansion in 1915 as an arts center dedicated to promoting the work of creators, performers, and practitioners. It’s long been recognized as one of the earliest multidisciplinary art spaces in the United States.

Shulman and Kemp are keeping Amourette’s opening date, menu, and reservation schedule close to the vest now and plan to announce via Her Place’s newsletter and then on social media.

An exhibition of Japanese moving image artists opens June 14 at the Art Alliance. Organizers are raising money to finance the unexpected costs related to maintaining the exhibition from June 17 to Aug. 9.