There’s a new way to cut the line at the always-jammed Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia: Uber Eats.

Angelo’s has contracted with the delivery service and built out two kitchens — one for sandwiches, one for pizza — at North Center Food Nest, a ghost kitchen at 1308 Girard Ave. The exact delivery zone is still being determined but should be within three to five miles of that location, said Jared Braunstein, who runs both the delivery kitchen and the original shop with founder Danny DiGiampietro.

UberEats delivery will launch at 5 p.m. Wednesday and be open until 11 p.m. or sellout, effectively extending Angelo’s hours. After Wednesday, it will shut down for two days, then resume on Saturday, Braunstein said. Though the plan is to start delivery at 5 p.m. on weekdays — effectively extending Angelo’s workday — in time, delivery will expand to full days on weekends. The menu also will grow beyond sandwiches and pizza to include salads.

The new delivery offering is only part of what DiGiampietro calls a substantial expansion of Angelo’s, which he opened five years ago in the former Sarcone’s Deli on Ninth Street near Fitzwater.

DiGiampietro has taken on partners for the expansion, including Braunstein and two former Starr Restaurant Organization lieutenants who will represent the front and back of the house: Mark Hellyar, an executive chef previously in Chicago and a 10-year Starr veteran, and Manuel Martinez, a manager and a 17-year Starr alumnus last at LMNO in Fishtown. The burgeoning restaurant group is called AGNB, as in “all gas, no brakes,” a pet expression of DiGiampietro’s.

“They know how to run restaurants, everything that I don’t know how to do,” DiGiampietro said. “Jared, my crew, and I have taken Ninth Street farther than I could have thought.” He said he initially imagined that Angelo’s — named after his son — would be “a corner shop, selling slices and sandwiches to the neighborhood. So nobody’s more surprised than me.”

Success created an enviable situation for DiGiampietro. “I’ve got 30 people in my shop on Ninth Street in a rowhome, and everybody’s been with me pretty much since the beginning,” he said. “Everybody wants managerial roles, and I can’t have 30 managers in one location.” All the more reason to create an empire.

DiGiampietro is not yet disclosing other aspects of the expansion. But Hellyar said there were no plans to blanket the region with Angelo’s locations — the better to maintain quality. “We want to keep it organic,” he said.

Independently, DiGiampietro and actor Bradley Cooper are building a cheesesteak shop in New York City called Danny & Coop’s, which grew out of a food truck they began experimenting with last December.