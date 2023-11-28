13 actually good places to get lunch around the Liberty Bell and Independence Mall

Say you’re bringing some out-of-towners to see the Liberty Bell. Or maybe you’re trying to do some light National Treasure cosplay, and Independence Mall is the place to go. Or maybe, like the staff of the Inquirer, your office building is nearby. Either way: you’re around Independence Mall, it’s midday, and you’re hungry.

Naturally, restaurant critic Craig LaBan has a lot to say in the recommendations department, but he’s not the only staffer who eats — fellow reporters and editors chimed in with their favorites, too. So where do you go for lunch that isn’t Wawa?

Don’t worry: We’ve got you. Here are the spots actually worth eating at, according to the staff of The Inquirer. (If you see 🍽️ next to a listing, it is a critic pick.)

Cafe Walnut

A staff favorite, this spot is a go-to for service reporter Hira Qureshi. “My order is the bibimbap or the onigiri (or both if I’m feeling extra hungry). And an iced yuzu black tea to sip on throughout the day,” she says. Senior service editor Joseph Hernandez also recommends the bulgogi bibimbap salad.

📍 703 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-964-9044, 📷 @cafe.walnut

Craftsman Row Saloon 🍽️

This playful Jeweler’s Row revamp of American tavern classics (burgers, hot chicken, meatloaf) is especially notable for its over-the-top crazy shakes.

📍 112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-923-0123, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com, 📷 @craftsmansrowphl

El Fuego 🍽️

El Fuego was doing fast-casual burritos and bowls for Washington Square before the Chipotle craze hit. It’s still going strong and one of the neighborhood’s best fresh lunch values.

📍 723 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-592-1931, 🌐 elfuegophilly.com, 📷 @elfuegoburritos

Fork 🍽️

This American bistro is a favorite of many of the Inquirer staff. “It’s my go-to for business lunch if I want to look professional,” said Features Managing Editor Kate Dailey. Craig LaBan loves it, too: “[It’s] still going strong as one of Philly’s most reliable fine-dining destinations tapping seasonal local flavors. See LaBan’s 2022 review for its 25th anniversary.”

📍 306 Market St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com, 📷 @forkrestaurant

Frieda

Arts and entertainment editor Bedatri Choudhury loves this European cafe, which reminds her of a museum gift shop. “It’s a perfect working lunch spot, excellent to take meetings. Their quiches, open-faced sandwiches are all excellent. I love their borscht, too. And they have a fantastic collection of teas that you can drink there or get a box on your way out,” she said.

📍 320 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-600-1291, 🌐 friedaforgenerations.com, 📷 @friedaforgenerations

High Street Restaurant & Bakery 🍽️

This bakery-centric favorite from the Fork team has been revived in a new space. Featuring a modern American menu revolving around seasonal pizzas and pastas, the kitchen draws on local farms and inventive combinations.

📍 101 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-625-0988, 🌐 highstreetonmarket.com, 📷 @highstreetbakeryphl

Kisso 🍽️

Another hidden gem, Kisso has for nearly two decades been one of the most reliable sushi destinations. Tucked behind the U.S. Mint, a recent boom in housing around Kisso has given it a new audience of locals to keep it rolling.

📍 205 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-922-1770, 🌐 kissosushiphl.com

Knead Bagels 🍽️

One of the pioneers of Philly’s next-gen bagel revolution, Knead’s fresh bagels are distinguished by cheffy toppings and spread combos, ranging from bagels dusted with za’atar, black sesame, and togarashi, to cream cheese-flavored with charred long hots or lemon honey.

📍 725 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 267-519-9920 🌐 kneadbagels.com, 📷 @kneadbagels

Las Bugambilias 🍽️

A handsome Mexican cantina, this is the second location for Las Bugambilias. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it was launched by a former Tequila’s chef serving upscale versions of classic Mexican flavors. Try the molcajete, cochinita, or shrimp in garlic sauce.

📍 15 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 267-239-5673, 🌐 lasbugambiliasphilly.com, 📷 @lasbugambiliasphilly

Menagerie 🍽️

If you need to caffeinate, Menagerie is one of Philly’s coolest cafes, with a focus on craft coffees from across America. Don’t miss the fresh baked goods, including an Irish soda bread that’s perfect for breakfast before a day at the historic sites.

📍 18 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 menageriecoffee.com, 📷 @menageriecoffee

Radicchio Cafe 🍽️

One of Philly’s longstanding Italian BYOB favorites, Radicchio is known for its pasta and whole fish filleted tableside, and is open for both lunch and dinner. Tucked out-of-the-way into a pocket of Northern Old City just beside the Ben Franklin bridge, Radicchio also remains one of better Italian values in town.

📍 402 Wood St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-627-6850, 🌐 radicchiophl.com, 📷 @radicchiocafe

Sakartvelo 🍽️

Get your khachapuri on with this bi-level Georgian restaurant where traditional specialties from the Caucasus Mountains, from khikali dumplings to cheese breads and kebabs, are a satisfying option for those who can’t make it to the owners’ original sibling restaurant in Northeast Philly, Georgian Bread.

📍 705 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 267-319-1631 , 📷 @sakartvelo_restaurant

Talula’s Garden and Daily

Per Henry Savage, a reporter on the service team, “Easily one of the best bang-for-your-buck lunch spots with top-tier quality and freshness. There are also $4 baguettes, croissants, and scones.”

📍 210 W. Washington Square Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-592-7787, 🌐 talulasgarden.com, talulasdaily.com, 📷 @talulas.garden