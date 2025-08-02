The best things we ate this week

Longwood Gardens is in the heart of mushroom country, and the Caramelia dessert of chocolate mousse, espresso caramel, and cocoa soil at its 1906 restaurant was an unexpected surprise, both delicious and adorable. The shell is made of white chocolate, which my friend and I inhaled before getting to a creamy center, offset by the chocolate “soil.” — Kiki Aranita

The BBQ platter at Vietnam Restaurant in Chinatown is spectacular. The beef stuffed into grape leaves is unguent and juicy, the sausages are snappy perfection, and the cha gio are wonderfully blistered on the outside, with a nice rice roll chew on the inside. If I had only ordered this — Astrid Rodriguez and I would have been thrilled — but the rest of the meal we had was also wonderful. — Kiki Aranita

The white chocolate-strawberry ice cream sandwich from Helm BYOB is special not only for the taste but for the fact that it’s also gluten-free. (The cake on that sandwich is made from masa flour.) I like to visit Helm to remind myself that one of our OG New American BYOBs is still thriving, still bringing an exciting, seasonally-driven creativity to its chalkboard menu. It’s also a trip to remember how alone Helm was when it opened 10 years ago (aside from Taco Riendo) and to see all the development and new construction that has since sprung up in “Olde Kensington.” Helm’s creativity and culinary curiosity have extended to an exceptional attention to dietary concerns, becoming one of the most exciting places for gluten-free diners. The combination of strawberries and the earthy corn savor of the masa was surprisingly delightful. Desserts, it turns out, are among Helm’s best courses. — Craig LaBan

Hoi tod is a mussel pancake served over gently stir-fried bean sprouts at Chon Tong. I texted my editors immediately after consuming it — I was still at the table — to tell them I had found a diamond in the rough. I went to Chon Tong by happenstance. I had a lunch date at Cily Chicken Rice with my friend Athena, but it’s closed on Wednesdays so we wound up here, a place where she goes often because they serve central Thai dishes that she can’t find anywhere else in Philly (she’s Thai). This mussel pancake has super crisp edges, , and the spicy, sour dipping sauce ties it all together. This is just the most perfect dish. — Kiki Aranita

Kevin Yanaga’s omakase at 637 Philly Sushi Club absolutely blew me away. It was hard to pick a favorite course, but it was the extraordinary amuse with tomato and bluefin, a Shigoku oyster shooter and ume jelly and a Hawaiian ebi ceviche. To give you an idea of how delicious this was, I am allergic to shellfish, but I still ate the impossibly creamy shrimp in a tangy buttermilk broth. I had to pop a Benadryl at the omakase counter (I did not inform them of my allergy because I did not want to miss out, and I know my limits) and I have no regrets. — Kiki Aranita

Chef Jeff Chen, whose background includes Hiroki in Fishtown, is a couple of weeks into his solo restaurant debut with Kissho House, which has a bar serving a small-plate/robatayaki menu on the first floor. Step downstairs into the sleek calmness of his eight-seat sushi bar for a lovely omakase experience, where staff will fuss over you as you enjoy 17 or 18 courses of nigiri (all but a few imported from Japan), poached octopus, and such dishes as corn mousse layered with ikura and uni. At $150, it’s a true value. — Mike Klein

After attending a weeknight wedding (mazel tov, Morgan and Bryan), I needed serious weekday comfort carbs. That’s where Taqueria Korea’s kimchi cheese fries came into play. Featuring golden fries smothered in housemade cheese sauce, kimchi salsa, sesame seeds, cilantro, and a mountain of scallions, it’s cozy! It’s healing! The kimchi lets me tell myself there’s something good for my gut going on. I’m devoted to it and will continue to be for some time. — Emily Bloch