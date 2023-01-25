Brewerytown Food Hall will bring 7 eateries under one roof

The Brewerytown neighborhood will get a mammoth food hall this spring, featuring dishes from Glu Hospitality’s seven concepts.

Brewerytown Food Hall, on the ground floor of the Lofts at Brewerytown at 31st and Master Streets, will take the space that was an Acme Markets distribution center before it was retrofitted in 2016 as Flying Fish Crafthouse and later was a short-lived pub called Hops. A March opening is planned, with dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch.

The menu, ordered at the counter or at the table via QR code, will include food from Glu brands Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, 1225 Raw, Leda’s Cocktail Lounge, Tiny’s Burger Joint, and Hunnies Crispy Chicken, all under the supervision of chef Hee “Chino” Chang.

Glu also will open a Bagels & Co. location in the same building.

Advertisement

“There are lots of residents, but there’s very little over there in terms of food,” said Glu cofounder Derek Gibbons, referring to the decision by him and Tim Lu to open in Brewerytown. As a practical matter, there is also a 7,500-square-foot kitchen on-site that will serve as Glu’s commissary.

Brewerytown Food Hall will seat nearly 300 people and offer live entertainment, three main bars, a lounge, a 40-person private event space, a 60-person outdoor elevated deck and patio, arcade and old-school games, and televisions for sports viewing.

Twenty-four beers will be on draft, plus three dozen more by can and bottle. Cocktail list will spotlight drinks from Leda’s, in Midtown Village. A dozen wines will be available by the glass and bottle.

Brewerytown is one of two food halls on the horizon. New York-based developer Urbanspace has one planned at the old Bulletin Building across from 30th Street Station, a.k.a. the Brandywine Realty Trust’s Schuylkill Yards development. This one will have room for 16 national and local vendors, none of whom have been named. It’s due to open in late 2023.

» READ MORE: More than 60 new restaurants are set to open in 2023