New culinary series brings hot chefs to Philly to cook with locals

Chef Eli Kulp has cooked up a travel dinner series to bring hot national chefs to Philadelphia for collab dinners with local chefs.

The Voi-age Dinner Series (say it “voy-AHJ”), presented by Kulp’s CHEF Radio Podcast, will host chefs to cook with Kalaya’s Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, CookNSolo’s Mike Solomonov (Zahav, Laser Wolf, etc.), Greg Vernick (Vernick Fish, etc.), and Nick Elmi (Laurel, Lark).

The series launches Oct. 16 and 17 with James Beard winner Suntaranon for dinners in collaboration with chef Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai Cuisine in Los Angeles, who was just named Best Chef California at this year’s Beard Awards. (He was also a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2022.) He’s now on First We Feast’s Heat Eaters with Esther Choi and F*ck That’s Delicious with Action Bronson.

Throughout the series, a $10,000 donation will be made to an organization or cause important to each participating chef. Kalaya will donate to Philadelphia’s Liguori Academy.

Tickets for the Kalaya-Anajak Thai dinner ($250 per person, including food, tax and gratuity) are up on Resy. Future bookings are TBA.