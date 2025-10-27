Chomp for CHOP enlists some of Philly’s top restaurants to help fund antihunger programs

Dozens of Philadelphia-area restaurants have signed on to participate in CHOMP for CHOP, a weeklong fundraiser to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Food Pharmacy program, which provides food access and nutrition resources for families in need.

The initiative, created by CHOP’s food pharmacy manager, Abbe Stern, aims to raise $50,000 for CHOP’s programs addressing food insecurity between Nov. 10 and 16. Participating restaurants will raise funds in various ways, such as selling specific dishes, offering special menus, donating a percentage of sales, and allowing customers to contribute on their tabs.

The restaurants include some of the city’s most recognizable names, such as Zahav, Scampi, Amá, Little Water, Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a.kitchen, Federal Donuts, Riverwards Produce, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, El Chingón, Forsythia, Barbuzzo, Bar Hygge, El Merkury, Huda, Irwin’s, Kismet Bagels, the Boozy Mutt, Lark, Khyber Pass Pub, Wilder, Bridget Foy’s, Cry Baby Pasta, Sabrina’s, Middle Child Clubhouse, 48th Street Grille, Vientiane Bistro, Fishtown Pasta, and Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse. More restaurants are signing up daily, Stern said.

Stern said she got the idea after hearing about a restaurant week fundraiser in the suburbs. “I had this idea: ‘Can’t we just do something like that in Philly?’” said Stern, who previously worked for the Rittenhouse Hotel and also for the app Too Good to Go, which addresses food waste. “I knew there was so much motivation within the Philly restaurant scene to help the community and feed people.”

Stern reached out to public relations executive Peter Breslow, who with his colleague Mike Prince agreed to help recruit restaurants. “We had a really quick call and brainstormed how to engage the restaurant scene to raise funds,” Stern said. “From my experience, I wanted restaurants to create something that would work for their businesses and encourage patrons to buy, while helping us build food access for the community.”

Stern said the effort is timely, as families face mounting hardship amid impending cuts to SNAP benefits, with more patients and providers reaching out for help. “Families are scared, struggling, and can’t find support anywhere else,” she said.

Through CHOMP for CHOP, she hopes to connect the city’s hospitality community with families in crisis. “These businesses are excited to say they’re part of the solution — part of a big initiative to feed our neighbors,” Stern said.

More information: chop.edu/giving/chomp-for-chop.