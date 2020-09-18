There are a number of worthy Mexican options along Bethlehem Pike, from Cantina Feliz in Fort Washington to the 10th branch of El Limón, to El Poquito just beyond the Pike’s terminus in Chestnut Hill. So, I can’t blame Fernando Sauri for aiding his cause with pitchers of margaritas, served gratis to his BYOB guests at Tamarindo’s in Flourtown. But this elegant six-year-old location of the restaurant Sauri started in Blue Bell 21 years ago has another intriguing draw: a sprawling backyard patio behind its historic building that, with the moon hung bright above its torches and light-strung trees, has an almost dreamy glow.