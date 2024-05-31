The Daisy Tavern opens in Conshohocken from the Goat’s Beard’s owners — no kidding

Daisy is an ambitious kid.

She is a goat and the mascot of the Main Line location of the Goat’s Beard, a bar-restaurant that opened its second location in Wayne in 2016, three years after its debut in Manayunk.

But now, as co-owner Sean Coyle tells the tale, “Daisy ran off to start her own place.”

The Daisy Tavern opens Saturday in Spring Mill Corporate Center, on Hector Street on the outskirts of Conshohocken. It replaces a cafe called Zoe on the ground floor of an office building that was part of the old Lee Tire & Rubber Co., now a collection of offices and apartments.

You can see Daisy, a garden-size statue, on the windowsill in the corner of the main dining room, her neck bedecked in a garland of plastic daisies.

Coyle and partner Mike MacCrory, with directors Brendan McGrew and Stephen DeLong, added a full bar to create a 130-seat restaurant with a 120-seat patio and outside bar. The menu has elements of Goat’s Beard’s something-for-everyone fare plus Detroit-style pizza. There’s a roasted beet salad with cherries over arugula with hazelnuts, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing ($12), an ahi tuna poke bowl with rice, pickled onions, cucumber and radish slaw, corn, pineapple, sliced avocado, and teriyaki dressing ($18), and a smash burger of two 4-ounce patties with Cheddar, charred onions, and pickles on brioche ($18).

One issue: They recently parted ways with their opening chef, and have brought in chefs from the Goat’s Beards while they search for one. The project, incidentally, was three years in the making. While it faced delays, the partners — who call their group Voracious Hospitality Group — opened Mia Ragazza, an Italian restaurant, eight months ago in Manayunk.

The Daisy Tavern, 1100 E. Hector St. Suite 100, Conshohocken. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for lunch, 2 to 4 p.m. for an abbreviated menu, and 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner; it closes at midnight. Happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, includes select $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails, and a few dishes, such as cheesesteak egg rolls, nuggets, coconut shrimp, and hummus and pita, for $8.