Chef Joncarl Lachman returns to the East Passyunk dining scene with Dankbaar

Chef Joncarl Lachman is a South Philly native with Delco roots, but his Dutch heritage translates into luscious comfort food in welcoming surroundings — witness his current hit, the brunch spot Winkel in Washington Square West, and his former destinations Noord (around the corner), Neuf, and The Dutch (in its diner days).

Lachman and husband Bob Moysan have resurfaced in the dinner world at 1911 E. Passyunk Ave., formerly Will, June, and 1911, with a low-lit, high-energy, white-tablecloth Euro-style BYOB.

They are clearly approaching the business on their own terms: The 22-seat Dankbaar — which Lachman translates from the Dutch as grateful (it’s not dank and there is no bar) — is open only Friday and Saturday nights for a la carte dining. It can be booked for private events at other times.

This week, they will start a small, walk-in market before dinner (4 to 5 p.m.) to sell Lachman’s pickles and soups such as snert and zuurkool.

Snag a window seat and watch Passyunk roll by, or snuggle into the back table, where waiter Liz Kreitschmann or Lachman himself will find you.

Menu is a straight-ahead list of Dutch treats such as Javanese curried hen (available as a cauliflower steak) with baby marble potatoes, collards, and boerenmeisjes ($25); konijn in het zuur (vinegar-braised rabbit leg) with cabbage, smoked sausage, and bacon in a caraway beer broth ($32); and cider-braised pork shank with Dutch brown beans, kale, lady apples, and mustard ($30).

Lachman, by the way, will join Olga Sorazano of Baba’s Bucha and Mike Strauss of Mike’s BBQ for a March 28 fundraising dinner for Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. The three volunteered in Poland to feed refugees after last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dankbaar, 1911 E. Passyunk Ave. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.