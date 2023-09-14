BBQ outside Lincoln Financial Field and new menu items inside for Eagles crowds

Eagles fans have new food options for the 2023 season, and not all are inside Lincoln Financial Field.

JuneBug BBQ — created by Strother Enterprises, one of the region’s largest Black-owned, veteran-owned, and family-owned hospitality companies — will set up a Southern-style spread outside of Live! Casino (in the beer garden on 10th Street near Packer Avenue) before every home game.

Strother traces its history to the catering business of Ernest L. Strother Sr., who by day in the 1950s and 1960s was the corporate chef for Provident Mutual Life Insurance Co., then in West Philadelphia, and the first Black man chosen as lay moderator of the Philadelphia Presbytery. Twin sons Ernest L. Strother Jr. (nicknamed JuneBug) and Robert G. Strother ran the catering business under the eye of their father, who died in 2012 at age 96.

Strother had the catering contract at the Convention Center at its opening 30 years ago.

Advertisement

The third generation is Robert A. Strother, son of Robert G. Strother. Strother, whose core business is food-service management, now brands its catering as Legacy Culinary Group.

The menu at Live! includes brisket, barbecue pork, and pulled chicken sandwiches as well as Southern-style sides such as loaded mac and cheese and braised greens.

JuneBug opens at 4 p.m. before 8 p.m. games, 10 a.m. before 1 p.m. games, and noon before 4:15 p.m. games. There are tables and chairs for those lacking an actual tailgate, and the food is also available to go.

Inside the Linc, Aramark has added Little Caesar pizza (at six locations in the stadium), as well as two new dishes at a stand at Section 134.

Above is Slim Chicken 2.0 (an apple fritter with Frosted Flakes-crusted fried chicken, Cooper Sharp cheese, honey-glazed bacon, cherry jam, and ghost chili).

Below are Cannoli Nachos, topped with Valrhona chocolate, whipped ricotta, diced strawberries, strawberry pearls, pistachio dust, caramel sauce, espresso dirt, and topped with micro mint, lemon, and doughnut sugar. You cannoli hope for an Eagles win.