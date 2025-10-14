Pretzels ‘bigger than your head’ and 13 more fall restaurant openings

Forest & Main has been known for its traditional beers since 2012, when Daniel Endicott and Gerard Olson launched their brewery and pub in a cozy Victorian house at the corner of Forest Avenue and Main Street in Ambler.

Over the years, as they moved both the taproom and brewery to nearby locations in Ambler, they chose to skip out on food, asking customers to bring in takeout from nearby restaurants.

Advertisement

This won’t be the case at their new Fishtown location, opening Friday at 1416 Frankford Ave., the former site of Cheu Fishtown, amid a rush of fall restaurant openings in the region.

This time, Endicott, Olson, and partner Brian DeAngelo are working with Dane DeMarco, chef-owner of Haddonfield’s James Beard-nominated Gass & Main. DeMarco’s resume includes American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing, South Philly Taproom, Hawthorne’s, and Burgertime NJ.

DeMarco said the F&M menu stars will be soft pretzels and burgers. At 15 inches-plus, they said, the pretzels are “bigger than your head” and have a slightly doughy interior and a crispy outside dusted with a spice mix — including caraway, dried minced garlic, and onion — to complement Forest & Main’s saisons and farmhouse beers. Accompaniments include beer cheese and house-made beer mustard.

The Main Street Burger is named after both Forest & Main and Gass & Main (the intersection in Las Vegas where DeMarco and wife Sierra Lander took their wedding photos). Its 5-ounce beef patty from George L. Wells Meats is topped with blackberry jam, bacon, jalapeños, and Shropshire cheese. DeMarco said it pairs well with the farmhouse ales. Also on offer will be pizza bread made with semolina loaf; a “walking cheesesteak” that’s a play on a walking taco (Fritos, sliced ribeye, beer cheese Whiz, caramelized onions, and hoagie relish); and beer-battered fried Oreos for dessert. Most of the menu can be veganized.

The opening beer list will include house lager, pilsner, and festbier on the side-pull Lukr faucet; Pigeon of the Peak British IPA, ESB, and Fair Winds Oat Mild on the Angram hand-pulls; plus others on tap including Last Crusade Hazy IPA, Silent Film West Coast IPA, Magic Mountains Pale Ale, and Dance Money American Stout. There will also be local cider, wines, and cocktails.

The new Fishtown Forest & Main, with 35 seats inside (including 10 at the bar) and 20 outside, will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday to Monday.

» READ MORE: All the fall restaurant openings in the Philadelphia area

The fall restaurant openings keep coming. The newest of the new include:

Cafe Neos (opened Oct. 6): A bright, modern daytime café (with cocktails) in the former Daniel at Harry Street and First Avenue in Conshohocken; it is the companion to the stylish Neos Americana, which opens Oct. 20 with charcoal-fired Mediterranean cooking and a 14-seat bar.

Rockwell & Rose (opened Oct. 8): P.J. Clarke’s has developed a steakhouse sibling in the Curtis Building, 601 Walnut St., across from Washington Square. Here’s a first look.

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap (opened Oct. 8): The New Jersey sports-bar chain has set down in King of Prussia, at 256 Mall Blvd., where J. Alexander’s was. Its branding notes its “proud” partnership with the New York Giants. (Go ahead and wear your Saquon Barkley jersey.)

Haraz Coffee House (opened Oct. 10): The region’s second Yemeni coffee house, owned by a consortium of five women including pastry chef Enaas Sultan, is serving in gorgeous environs at 23 W. Girard Ave., just steps from the El.

The Brew Room (opened Oct. 12): At Danny and Eleni Chrisidis’ Greek café at 6 W. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore, you can get a proper freddo espresso.

Mama Chang (opening Oct. 15): D.C.-area Chinese chef Peter Chang, who entered the Philadelphia market several months ago with a Peter Chang restaurant in King of Prussia, has taken over the long-shuttered Golden City (118 Bethlehem Pike in Colmar, Montgomery County). The opening menu includes an all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch ($28 per person) served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, although dishes are available a la carte.

Kaede Sushi & Noodle Co. (Oct. 15): Guppy’s Good Times, at Maple and Elm Streets in Conshohocken, has upgraded its second-floor sushi bar into a casual Asian fusion restaurant, maintaining its partnership with the Kooma restaurants in King of Prussia, Cherry Hill, and West Chester.

Kitchen & Kocktails by Kevin Kelley (opening Oct. 18): Dallas lawyer/restaurateur Kevin Kelley promises bold vibes and Southern comfort in his Center City location, at the former Del Frisco’s Grille at 225 S. Broad St.

The Bread Room (opening Oct. 20): Ellen Yin’s new bakery, workshop, and event space, around the corner from High Street in the Franklin Residences (834 Chestnut St.), is soft-open now.

Pinwheel Provisions (opening Oct. 20): Anjali Gupta is moving her healthy prepared-foods operation into larger quarters at Bryn Mawr Film Institute (824 Lancaster Ave.) with seating for 30; an espresso bar with cafe menu and house drinks (including nonalcoholic cocktails); and pastries and snacks. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Jade Rabbit Speakeasy (opening Oct. 23): Pearl and Paul Somboonsong are setting up a cocktail bar beneath their Wayne restaurant Maison Lotus. I see umami popcorn, tree caviar, and flower dumplings on the menu.

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine (opening Oct. 24): Sathish Varadhan and Balakrishnan Duraisamy are relocating their Center City restaurant to larger digs on the 15th Street side of 1500 Walnut St.