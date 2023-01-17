Garces Trading Company is bringing coffee, food, and a market to the Kimmel Center

The Avenue of the Arts’ restaurant scene is expanding south this week as Jose Garces opens a location of Garces Trading Company at the Kimmel Center, where it will join Volvér, the bar-restaurant he launched in 2014 on the performing-arts venue’s Spruce Street side.

Ribbon-cutting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Garces Trading, which Garces and partners revived last year at the Cira Center across from 30th Street Station, is part coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, and corporate-catering outlet. This location, occupying part of the Kimmel’s Commonwealth Plaza, will operate daytime hours, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. most days. It will stay open till 11 p.m. when there are performances.

Across Broad Street, meanwhile, the Arthaus condominium building, now under construction, will have a full-service restaurant.

The space previously occupied by the box office (which has been relocated) was redone by architect Kieran Timberlake and Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design. Patrons can access Garces Trading through the lobby and a new entrance on Spruce Street. There’s seating for 55 inside, with room for 20 more outside.

Garces Trading’s open-kitchen concept has a made-to-order coffee bar, a full bar, grab-and-go cases, and a specialized marketplace.

Advertisement

Garces has gone artsy with some names, rolling out Yannick’s Blend, a coffee roast paying tribute to Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nezét-Seguin. Ask for The Spotlight, and you’ll get braised short rib. A Standing Ovation is chicken pot pie and The Bravo is ham and Amish butter on a baguette.

Breakfast dishes include house-made ensaimadas (Spanish bagels), Spanish pastries, croissants, breakfast sandwiches and tacos, plus yogurts, fruit, quiches, and overnight oats. Breakfast will be counter service and grab-and-go. Lunch will focus on soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Marketplace grab-and-go offerings include Garces’ lavender truffle honey, salsas, tortilla chips, guacamole, spice blends, hummus, chocolate bars, and chocolate-covered espresso beans. The shop also sells Triangle Roasters craft chocolate bars, which are made in Philadelphia from ethically sourced, single-origin cocoa beans, as well as Lancaster-made Stroopies stroopwafels, traditional caramel-cinnamon Dutch cookies.