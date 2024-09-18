Gov. Shapiro makes a run to the store for canned cocktails but comes up empty: No ID, no booze

You know the rules: No ID, no booze.

That applies even to 51-year-old Josh Shapiro.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania governor couldn’t buy ready-to-drink cocktails because he had not brought identification to a Rutter’s convenience store in Duncannon, Pa., for a photo op celebrating the expansion of state liquor law. Shapiro also apparently was considering purchasing more than the legal limit, according to an onlooker.

Shapiro was seen on video from Harrisburg’s News 21 carrying cases of Surfside iced tea and lemonade as legislative leaders and members of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stood by in the store, a 25-minute drive from Harrisburg.

Shapiro grabbed like four cases and said they'd be on him, though state law wouldn't allow someone to purchase that many at once. — Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) September 17, 2024

Reporter Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA tweeted that Shapiro “had grabbed like four cases and said they’d be on him,” but realized that would have exceeded the limit of 192 ounces in one purchase. He also realized that he had no identification.

Laughing, Shapiro handed back the booze, made by Stateside Vodka in Philadelphia.

”Everybody’s been there,” said Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder. “Follow the law and get your canned cocktails.”

Under bipartisan support, sales of premixed spirits have been extended in Pennsylvania beyond the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to include gas stations, supermarkets, beer distributors, and other retail liquor licensees.

Act 86 of 2024, which went into effect this week, created a permit authorizing the sale of premixed spirits of up to 12.5% ABV in sealed containers up to 16 ounces. The PLCB, which said it had received 1,595 applications and issued 1,416 permits by Monday, said it would raise $137 million in tax revenue over the next five years if all the state’s 12,439 licensed establishments obtain the permit.