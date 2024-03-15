Former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins is opening a restaurant in Philadelphia

In the 1990s, Matt DeLima played center field for Arroyo High in San Lorenzo, Calif., against Encinal High in nearby Alameda, whose star infielder was Jimmy Rollins.

DeLima went on to play at Eastern Oregon University before becoming a restaurateur in the Bay Area, while Rollins was drafted by the Phillies straight out of high school in 1996. J-Roll played shortstop for the Phils for 15 of his 17 years in the majors, winning the World Series in 2008.

The onetime rivals are now planning a restaurant, Eleven Social, named for Rollins’ uniform number during most of his time with the Phillies. They recently signed a lease in the former 2nd Story Brewing Co. at 117 Chestnut St. in Old City, on one of Philadelphia’s most restaurant-dense blocks, and expect to open this summer. The deal was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Eleven Social will not be a brewpub, despite the brewing equipment still on site that will be used to make the bar’s own branded beer, DeLima told The Inquirer.

It also will not be themed as a sports bar, although there will be TVs and “a few baseball references to remind you that Jimmy’s a part of it,” DeLima said.

Advertisement

The menu will be driven by the chef, who has not been hired. (Suggestion: Make sandwiches on “J-Rolls.”)

The assortment of dining rooms over two floors will lend themselves to different vibes. “Basically, it will be a good place for a social gathering with good food,” DeLima said.

Why Philadelphia? “I reached out to Jimmy to see if he’d be interested in having a restaurant,” DeLima said. “And he said we should open one in Philly.” DeLima moved to the city last year to open the restaurant. Except for college, “I’ve never lived outside of California.”

DeLima said he and Rollins were brought together by a mutual friend, also a ball player. “Jimmy’s a super social guy and he loves going out to restaurants,” he said. “He always wanted to own a restaurant and also be involved with all aspects of the business. I didn’t think it was going to be like that because he’s a busy guy.” Rollins, an adviser to the Phillies and an analyst for Turner Sports, also owns a cannabis boutique and lounge in Alameda, Calif.

Billy Creagh and Fisayo Oluleye of National Realty Commercial represented DeLima and Rollins. Steve Jeffries of Tri State Commercial Precision represented Core Realty.