Judge’s deli order: ‘Koch’ name can’t hang on a new Center City shop

The venerable Koch’s Deli name will remain in West Philadelphia, at least for now, as a judge has weighed in on the beef between Bing Li, the owner of its Locust Street building, and Morshed Ali Alqaifi, its recent operator.

On Thursday, Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas Street’s preliminary injunction barred Alqaifi from opening a new deli near Independence Mall containing the Koch name. Alqaifi also was ordered to remove or cover up the name and the phrase “since 1966″ from signs, and to remove images depicting the Locust Street deli from the website kochsdeli.com.

Signs outside the deli, at 618-622 Market St., had announced it as “coming soon.” It was not clear Friday if Alqaifi would open under a different name. His lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Street’s order sends the case into the court’s trial pool for January 2025.

Meanwhile, Li said he was obtaining the permits to allow him to reopen Koch’s at 4309 Locust St., its home since 1966. The Koch family quickly turned it into a destination for neighbors and hungry Penn students, who enjoyed samples and chitchat while waiting in line for sandwiches.

Koch’s changed hands in 2005 after the death of the founders’ son Bob, who had run it after the passing of his brother Lou. The new owners were family friends.

Li purchased the deli in 2020. Alqaifi leased and operated it for two years, until last November when Li evicted him after the city Health Department shut it down over multiple issues. Alqaifi also owed $18,000 in back rent.

In early 2024, Alqaifi leased the Market Street storefront and announced Koch’s move.

In March, Li sued Alqaifi, contending that he was the rightful owner of the name as part of his 2020 purchase of the building and the business.