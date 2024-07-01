A second beer garden opens on Independence Mall

The beer gardening of Philadelphia continues, and the historic district has a second outlet for beer, wine, cocktails, and food.

Liberty Garden is soft-opening Monday, with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, on the Fifth Street side of Independence Mall, just south of Arch Street. Opened in partnership with Philadelphia Visitor Center Corp. and the National Park Service, it’s the latest from Avram Hornik’s FCM Hospitality. GPS address is 50 N. Independence Mall East.

It’s also about a block from the Schulson Collective’s Independence Beer Garden, across from the Liberty Bell outside of the 100 S. Independence Mall West building.

Hornik bills Liberty Garden as a much smaller adjunct to his sprawling Liberty Point, which is located on Penn’s Landing at Walnut Street: Liberty Garden is rated at a capacity of 250 vs. about 1,400 at Liberty Point. It is set in a previously little-used building under a tree canopy, with communal picnic benches, small bistro tables, and hammocks. Lorraine Serafini of Joli Fleur Designs and Alexandra Zahn of Zahn Designs reworked the native perennial garden.

FCM Hospitality chef Adam Block’s family-friendly menu is available all day. All drinks will be from Pennsylvania breweries and wineries, while beer from brewmaster Brian O’Reilly of Mainstay Independent Brewery will be a highlight.

Liberty Garden will be open through mid-October and will return in April 2025. It is dog-friendly but they must be leashed.

Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Monday; starting Tuesday, it will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.