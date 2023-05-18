Dizengoff and Goldie to expand, Abe Fisher and Merkaz to close

Major changes are in store at Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook’s Center City restaurants, as the group is tightening its portfolio.

The short version: Dizengoff and Goldie will expand, while Abe Fisher and Merkaz, both one-offs, will close.

To track all the moves, let’s follow the falafel:

Dizengoff, the fast-casual Israeli-style hummus shop, will expand this summer from 1625 Sansom St. into the space next door that now houses Abe Fisher. Both Diz and Abe will close in July for the work, the company said in a statement.

The expanded Dizengoff, due to open in the fall, will ramp up to a full-service bar-restaurant with 85 seats, a 10-seat bar whose drink menu will include frozen limonana, a semiprivate dining room, and extended sidewalk seating. It also will be open for lunch and dinner and will have an expanded menu centered on hummus bowls with house-baked pita, pita sandwiches, mezze salads, and such entrees as za’atar roast chicken, and crispy falafel-battered whole fish with cabbage and amba. Diz’s quick lunch to go will remain.

The move will cap a nine-year run for Abe Fisher, a full-service bar-restaurant serving schmaltzed-up cuisine inspired by the Jewish diaspora (notably a signature Montreal-style smoked rib feast), whose opening coincided with Diz’s creation in 2014.

Across town at 1218 Sansom St., Merkaz –– which has served sandwiches and family dinners from the counter since late 2019 –– will close June 4. That spot, next to Fergie’s Pub, will become the fifth location of Goldie Falafel; it is due to open later this summer.

Merkaz favorites such as the lamb pita will make their way to the new Dizengoff lunch menu, the company said.

CookNSolo’s other holdings include their flagship, Zahav; Laser Wolf and K’Far locations in Philadelphia and Brooklyn; the Federal Donuts chain; Lilah, an events space; and the new Jaffa cocktail and raw bar in Brooklyn.