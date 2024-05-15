Philly spring restaurant openings: 8 new restaurants joining the scene, from Carina Sorella to controversial scooped-bagel shop Slice & Schmear

Like the historic double cicada brood, the Philadelphia region’s spring crop of restaurants is emerging. In just the next two weeks, at least eight newcomers are opening their doors.

Carina Sorella (866 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): Dan Clark, who owns Pub & Kitchen and Trattoria Carina in Center City as well as the Diving Horse in Avalon, N.J., has created a larger Main Line offshoot of Carina (“Darling Sister”), melding a former print shop and flower shop into a bright trattoria with new skylights and a plenty of views of Lancaster Avenue. Executive chef Tom Hartshorn’s seasonal menu borrows some dishes from downtown, but there’s also a full pizza menu, a mostly Italian wine list, and cocktails with a negroni on tap. Opens May 15 at 5 p.m.

Gazzos Steaks (22 S. Hanover St., Pottstown): South Philly-born brothers-in-law Joe Lewis and Mike Lamson, both living in Montgomery County, have morphed from food truckers to brick-and-mortar operators. Their 50-seat sandwich shop, serving Sly Fox beers, occupies a double-wide storefront in downtown Pottstown. This week, their truck starts a residency outside Twelve78Brewing in Phoenixville. Opened May 11.

Miles Table (2619 E. Westmoreland St.): Michael Lynch is adding a third location to his bruncherie operation, which includes South Street West (2013) and the Bok Building (2020). The new spot, open seven days, replaces Mercer Cafe on a corner in Port Richmond. Opens May 17 at 9 a.m.

Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings (160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia): Eddie Zheng, who owns a collection of restaurants and the Tsaocaa bubble-tea brand, wants to turn this Michelin-recommended, Queens-rooted soup-dumpling specialist into a national brand. (He recently changed the name, subbing “soup dumplings” for the original Chinese “xiao long bao.”) His first Philly-area location opened last year in Cherry Hill. This week, he opened a 250-seater, indoor and out, in the former Outback Steakhouse at King of Prussia Mall. There’s a mod vibe, semi-private dining, open kitchen where dumplings are made, and a bar featuring Chinese-inspired cocktails (as soon as the liquor license arrives, at any rate). Ribbon-cutting is May 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Queen & Rook (123 South St.): Edward Garcia and Jeannie Wong are relocating and expanding their game cafe into the former Pietro’s pizzeria around the corner, creating three floors with two bars and two outdoor seating areas, full restaurant service, a board-game library of 2,000-plus titles, and a retro video game arcade. The menu leans vegan and vegetarian, and a pizza list will start after a few weeks. Opens Saturday at noon.

Ross & Co. (58 S. York Rd., Hatboro): Bob Ross, a restaurant lifer (45 years, nearly half of that with TGI Fridays) took over Gypsy Blu in Ambler in 2020. He’s ready to open a similarly family friendly bar-restaurant in downtown Hatboro — as soon as the liquor license is final. Ross & Co. maintains the sprawling, balconied layout and multiple-TV complement of former occupant Bernie’s. The food menu includes various slider boards and the drinks menu runs the gamut — wines, beers, specialty cocktails, and “crushes” made with vodka. “Opening soon.”

Slice & Schmear (1700 S. 10th St.): Korshak Bagels’ former spot at 10th and Morris Streets is about to see new life as Slice & Schmear, serving bagels in the morning followed by square pizza the rest of the day. Owner Aakash Patel, who dishes round pies at his Bar 1010 in Northern Liberties, says his bagels will be served as L.A.-style sandwiches: scooped out and open-face. This notion caused the local food scene to lose its collective mind. “Soon.”

Society Hill Hotel (301 Chestnut St.): This restored Old City hotel has 15 rooms and a ground-floor cafe, whiskey bar, and restaurant, with a big-belly, gas-fired pizza oven. History abounds. Upstairs, a family suite includes bunk beds as a tribute to the longshoremen who bunked there in the 1950s when it was a flophouse. Opens May 31.