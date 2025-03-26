50 Philly-area restaurant openings to watch this spring

Plant your bulbs in the fall, and with spring come fresh blooms. It’s similar for restaurants. Projects that were announced last year are heading to daylight. Along with daffodils and crocuses, the Philadelphia region is about to be blanketed by newcomers.

Among the higher-profile projects on my radar are two Mexican restaurants — the lavishly appointed Amá and a second, outdoor location for the acclaimed El Chingón — as well as French-Vietnamese extravaganza Maison Lotus on the Main Line. Kensington, which has been a boom town in the last five years, has a half-dozen restaurants preparing to open, including the French-forward Fleur’s (with George Sabatino in the kitchen). Federal Donuts & Chicken has two suburban shops on the way, plus Philadelphia International Airport. The Afro-centric Honeysuckle from chefs Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate is opening soon on North Broad Street. Out-of-town groups such as Ayat (Palestinian), Medium Rare (steak frites), Ruth’s Chris (steak), Little Gay Pub, and the F1 Arcade are on their way.

For dessert, expect more ice cream (from hometown brands Irv’s and Weckerly’s as well as New York’s Malai) — because giant cookies aren’t enough. This is also shaping up to be a Wonder-ful spring, as the first Philadelphia-area locations of Wonder, the billion-dollar food hall, begin blanketing the area. (King of Prussia’s is due to open Thursday, with Ardmore’s rolling out April 3 and Fishtown’s in late April.)

Many projects mentioned in my January 2025 round-up, including Jesse Ito’s dancerobot and Stephen Starr’s Borromini, are still under construction and will be for some time.

Here is a sample of the 50-plus restaurants due to open in the region by mid-June or earlier.

New intel

Kismet Bagels’ previously announced location at the former Roller’s Express-O in Chestnut Hill will not happen, say owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, but their outposts in Manayunk, Collingswood, and Ventnor are proceeding to open soon. They are again looking for space in Chestnut Hill.

Savú (208 S. 13th St.): Kevin Dolce of Taste Cheesesteak Bar near Logan Square is turning Washington Square West’s former Cockatoo and Maison 208 into a Mediterranean bar-restaurant, and it’s targeting April.

Settantatré Pasta (802 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn): Pasta specialist Matt Gentile is branching out from his Delco home base into the Main Line with a cafe selling coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. a refrigerated case will have pastas (conventional and gluten-free) to go. There will be a dining room for events, and the kitchen will be set up for classes. Opening is soon.

Newly open

Drunken Hen (6235 Frankford Ave.): Byzantium Empire food truckers Amarildo “Mo” Bojko and Kelly Guerrero have set up a casual brick-and-mortar specializing in rotisserie chicken and pernil on the former site of Grey Lodge Pub in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair section. They soon expect to begin selling beer, wine, and Pennsylvania spirits, completing the concept.

Maison Lotus (175 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): Siblings Pearl Somboonsong Murphy and Paul Somboonsong are running with the suburban restaurant empire created by their parents, Win and Sutida Somboonsong (Azie, the Blue Elephant, Teikoku, Mikado/Thai Pepper). They collaborated on the weeks-old Mama-San, a casual sushi spot in Radnor, and their latest is Maison Lotus, a high-style French-Vietnamese reconceptualization of the landmark Margaret Kuo in Wayne. There are two floors with a bar on each level and semiprivate spaces throughout. It opened last weekend, and its cafe (open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily) opens Wednesday with coffee, baked goods, and lunch.

Stephen’s Cafe (741 N. 23rd St.): Shevy Sputz, whose babka, knishes, and other Eastern European baked goods are the hit of the Fairmount Farmers Market, has a new outlet: a kosher cafe that soft-opened Sunday in the former Rembrandt’s and Frankie Ann’s, a stone’s throw from Eastern State Penitentiary. It’s part of Chabad of Fairmount, a Jewish community/worship/educational center overseen by her husband, Rabbi Hirshi Sputz. Open now for baked goods and coffee (with a small dining room), Stephen’s will expand its line in late April to include sandwiches and light items.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar (King of Prussia Mall, upper level): “Go for the swimsuits, stay for the coconut shrimp and mai tais” is the mantra at the island-theme retailer’s first-ever indoor Marlin Bar, opened March 21 next to the retail store on the mall’s Savor dining level. Order at the bar, and the food and drinks are delivered to the table. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Pennsylvania suburbs

Federal Donuts & Chicken (200 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken): The homegrown doughnut and chicken shop, backed by private equity, is targeting late May/early June in Plymouth Square Shopping Center.

Gloria Sports & Spirits (1500 Main St., Warrington): Tresini chef Brad Daniels and partners including John Krinis are taking over the former Bar Louie with a sports bar featuring pizza, including ultra-thin-crusted pizza tonda. (This project initially was called Colt & Filly.55.)

The Kibitz Room (128 Town Center Rd., King of Prussia): Brandon Parish will reprise his family’s Kibitz Room in Valley Forge Center in King of Prussia, taking over the former KOP Grill & Tavern and Michael’s Deli. Look for warm bread service and an extensive smoked fish and caviar menu, as well as a catering space.

La Grange (915 Antique Alley, Yardley): Chef Peter Woolsey (ex-Bistrot La Minette) will be at the stove of this Pastis-inspired French brasserie in a 200-year-old restored stone barn within the Prickett Preserve in Bucks County, backed by the owners of La Stalla in Newtown.

The Rabbit Hole (201-203 W. Sixth Ave., Conshohocken): Carol’s Place, the longtime Conshy watering hole, will yield to a wine bar with small plates from Tony and Alysa Avila, who own the nearby Our Daily Bagel.

Ruth’s Chris (3745 Equus Blvd., Newtown Square): The upscale steakhouse chain comes to the Ellis Preserve.

Triple Crown (593 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): Fearless Restaurants (White Dog Cafe, Testa Rossa, Autograph, etc.) is redoing the Glenmorgan Bar & Grill at the Radnor Hotel, as well as its banquet room and garden.

New Jersey

Federal Donuts & Chicken (300 Route 73 South, Marlton): The homegrown doughnut and chicken shop says “second week of April” for the Marlton Square location.

Heng Seng (1467 Brace Rd., Cherry Hill): The Huong family of South Philadelphia is branching out to Cherry Hill’s Hung Vuong shopping center with a more expansive Cambodian menu. Kuy teav all around.

Roy Rogers (614 Haddonfield Road, Haddonfield): The legacy fast-food chain sets up in the former PDQ.

The Speckled Egg (19 N. Union St., Lambertville): Chef Megan Loos and Tony Artur’s well-regarded breakfast-through-dinner cafe is setting up in Lambertville’s former gem Manon.

Taco-Yote (33 E. Main St., Moorestown): Carlos Melendez of Conshohocken’s Coyote Crossing is behind this taqueria featuring live-fire cooking.

Fishtown/Kensington

Amá (101 W. Oxford St.): Chef Frankie Ramirez and wife Verónica, plus husband-and-wife restaurateurs Roberto Medina and Crisalida Mata, are behind this high-end Mexican restaurant off Front Street. The open kitchen boasts an 8-foot charcoal- and wood-fired grill.

Casa Borinqueña (2557 Amber St.): Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez-Nau takes over the former Hello Donuts space with the second location of her San Francisco vegan Puerto Rican restaurant.

The Cormorant (2301 Frankford Ave.): The former Bob’s Happy Hour Tavern at Frankford and Dauphin is getting a makeover by Vintage Syndicate (Time, Garage, Starbolt, and Vintage). Concept: old-school vibe, easy, cheap, comfortable.

El Chingón Fishtown (1431 Frankford Ave.): Two-time James Beard Award nominee Carlos Aparicio takes over the outdoor Heffe with a taqueria including a pop-up margarita garden.

Enigma Sky (1030 N. Delaware Ave.): Kevin Dolce of Taste Cheesesteak Bar (and Savú and the future Taste Taco Bar and Finish Your Champagne, see below) is behind this three-story restaurant and rooftop lounge in the former Golf & Social in Fishtown.

Finish Your Champagne (1084 N. Delaware Ave.): This luxe lounge from Kevin Dolce is a companion to Enigma Sky.

Fleur’s (2205 N. Front St.): Josh Mann, Graham Gernsheimer, and chef George Sabatino are behind this 3,200-square-foot, French-forward restaurant with a mezzanine and a full bar; a six-room boutique hotel; a 2,000 square-foot rooftop bar; and an event space in a former furniture store at the crossroads of Emerald, Susquehanna, and Front Streets.

ILU (2118 Dauphin Ave.): Vintage Syndicate plans to serve Spanish tapas out of Kensington’s former Old Philadelphia Bar.

Korea Taqueria (2563 Trenton Ave.): Alexander Sherack and Rene Lopez’s Korean-Mexican hybrid plans to offer takeout/delivery from Kensington’s former Thin & Crispy pizzeria.

LeoFigs (2201 Frankford Ave.): Justice and Shannon Figueras, both booze-business veterans, are creating a winery, bar, and restaurant at Frankford and Susquehanna.

Medium Rare (1540 Frankford Ave.): The syndicated D.C.-based steak frites specialist is under construction next to Suraya.

Percy (1700 N. Front St.): Seth Kligerman, Kyle Horne, and Will Landicho of Forin cafes are working with New Jersey-based developer Urby and the Fishtown Collective on a 100-seat upscale American bar-lounge-restaurant in Fishtown; the executive chef is Jack Smith, formerly of a.kitchen.

Center City

Ayat (2021-23 Sansom St.): Abdul Elenani’s Palestinian restaurant is known outside its native New York as much for its outspoken politics as its homey food, such as mansaf (a lamb stew served over saj flatbread and rice) and maklouba (a six-layer, upside-down chicken and vegetable dish).

Calozzi’s (1701 Ben Franklin Parkway): Steven Calozzi of Russo’s Pizza in New Hope, whose family hails from Robbinsville, N.J., will offer Trenton-style pizza in the long-shuttered Subway sandwich shop at 17th and the Parkway. There will be seating on two levels.

Dave’s Hot Chicken (1731 Chestnut St.): The fast-growing national chain opens its Rittenhouse location this Friday.

F1 Arcade (1330 Chestnut St.): For its third U.S. location, the Formula 1-affiliated game room will seat 550 people in the old West Elm store. Planned are 80 racing simulators, lots of high-top dinner seating, and an illuminated 43-foot bar.

Kissho House (1522 Locust St.): Chef Zhengmao “Jeff” Chen (ex-Hiroki) plans a main room on the ground floor of an elegant Rittenhouse townhouse and an omakase experience in what he calls “the basement sanctuary.”

La Jefa (1505 Latimer St.): “Guadaladelphia” is the overarching theme of this coffee shop/nighttime bar attached to the newly revived Tequila’s.

Little Gay Pub (110 S. 13th St.): The three founders of this D.C. celeb hangout want to create a pub for the Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community “to be celebrated, more than just served.”

Tú Rinconcito (17 N. Third St.): Mexican takeout food from the former Home Cuban Cafe at Third and Church Streets.

Wine Dive (1534 Sansom St.): Chris Fetfatzes, Heather Annechiarico, and Susan Freedman (Sonny’s Cocktail Joint, Grace & Proper) are reviving their former South Street wine bar in Rittenhouse, on the street level beneath a forthcoming bar called Liquorette.

Fairmount

Javelin (1811 Fairmount Ave.): Albert Zheng is transforming his recently closed Engimono Sushi into a 50-seater with a full cocktail and wine program run by Richie Tray of Library Bar.

North Philadelphia

B-Side Social Club (448 N. 10th St.): Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taproom, La Chinesca) plan Italian aperitivo and personal-size focaccia pizzas, alongside a beverage menu from James Beard winner Danny Childs (tableside martinis, plus an extensive cocktail list). Riverwards General is outfitting the space with a hotel lobby bar vibe, including a sunken listening room with a satellite bar, DJ booth, and three pool tables.

Honeysuckle (631 N. Broad St.): Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate’s revival of their acclaimed Afro-centric restaurant will take over the former Clementine’s with an à la carte dinner menu and a liquor license. Wine from Black producers will be on the menu.

Queen Village/Bella Vista/South Philadelphia

Angelina’s Pizza (2700 S. Seventh St.): Saloon alumnus Marty Angelina and Franco Luigi veteran Brian Cunningham are serving New York-style pizza, sandwiches, chicken cutlets, fresh pastas, and stuffed long hots wrapped in bacon from the former Pizza Shop and Ralph & Ricky’s at Seventh and Oregon, an easy jump to the sports complex. It opened this week. John’s Water Ice will have a window, too.

Grace Tavern (2229 Grays Ferry Ave.): The Southwest Center City taproom, which closed in January, is coming back under Stephen Carlino, Randal Mrazik, Edward Chrzanowski, and Brian Moyer; all have ties to Center City’s Tavern on Camac, Club 254, and U Bar, as well as Otto’s Taproom in Brewerytown.

Holi Stromboli (600 Catharine St.): Michael Lippi gets a Bella Vista corner storefront for his signature baked goods, including stromboli and cinnamon buns.

The Lodge by Two Robbers (738 S. 11th St.): Vikram and Vivek Nayar of Two Robbers Fishtown are taking over the closed Hawthornes at 11th and Fitzwater in Bella Vista. They plan a cozy, wooden interior, a cocktail program that takes center stage, and an expanded food menu with a focus on brunch.

Sao (1710 E. Passyunk Ave.): Phila and Rachel Lorn of the perpetually booked Mawn, along with Jesse Levinson (Rachel’s cousin) are opening an East Passyunk oyster bar inspired by Phila’s trip to Cambodia in 2008.

Taste Taco Bar (300 South St.): The long-shuttered Jon’s Bar & Grill is coming back as a taco bar with South Street patio vibes, from Kevin Dolce of Taste Cheesesteak Bar.

Tesiny (719 Dickinson St.): Lauren Biederman of the appetizing shop Biederman’s and its caviar-slinging kiosk offshoot says she is building a “sexy, cozy oyster bar” near Passyunk Square.

3 J’s Cafe (724 S. Fourth St.): The casual Old City neighborhood bruncherie heads to Queen Village for another location.

University City/West Philadelphia

Corio (3675 Market St.): Italian-inspired restaurant next to Two Locals at uCity Square from David Feola, former chef-partner of Ember & Ash, and Heather Feola, former assistant general manager at Vernick Food & Drink, with support from Ryan Mulholland, CookNSolo’s director of operations and longtime general manager of Vernick Food & Drink.

Haraz Coffee House (3401 Chestnut St.): The Yemeni coffee shop brand out of Dearborn, Michigan, is coming soon to University City with chill, third-space vibes. Another location is teed up for Fishtown.

Ice cream/water ice/sweets

All Aboard Candy Co. (233 S. 20th St.): Alyssa Bonventure and Emily Grossman’s online candy business will go the brick-and-mortar route at 20th and Locust Streets.

Irv’s (932 E. Passyunk Ave.): Chef Ilissa Shapiro gets a Bella Vista storefront for her Latin-inspired ice cream flavors.

John’s Water Ice (2700 S. Seventh St. and 1825 Callowhill Streets): One of Philadelphia’s oldest water ice brands is expanding to Lower Moyamensing (next to Angelina’s Pizza) and the Logan Square area (next to Ricci’s Hoagies).

Malai (260 S. 18th St.): Pooja Bavishi’s acclaimed Indian-inspired ice cream brand comes to Rittenhouse.

Weckerly’s (1600 Spruce St.): The local ice cream shop’s third location (after Fishtown and King of Prussia) will take the corner of 16th and Spruce. It will serve coffee and tea in addition to 24 ice cream flavors.