Pizza Richmond, a pizzeria with a pedigree, opens in Port Richmond

Port Richmond, undergoing a building boom of late along with Philadelphia’s other river wards, just got a pizzeria with a pedigree:

Pizza Richmond, set up on the ground floor of 3136 Richmond St., in a century-old building whose facade still bears the name “A.S. Smolczynski,” a furniture store serving the neighborhood’s predominant Polish community. (It later became a florist’s shop and later a meatball kitchen.)

Pizza Richmond is a homey, old-fashioned 20-seater from A Frame Constructs’ Mike Parsell, Bob Shaw, and Cary Borish, the developers behind Sally, Pizza Shackamaxon, and Martha. They’re keeping the menu simple.

Pizzas from the electric PizzaMaster oven are the same thin-crust, well-charred beauties as Shackamaxon, on Girard Avenue in Fishtown. In fact, Pizza Richmond was the developers’ answer to a necessary expansion of Shackamaxon, the original home of Pizzeria Beddia.

Slices and whole pies are available in plain, pepperoni, classic white, a thick, airy tomato pie, and one special. Also available are toppings and a classic white pie, as well as two salads and two flavors of soft-serve ice cream made from 1-900-Ice Cream’s base.

The family-friendly shop offers counter service and plans to expand to online and app ordering in the near future. There’s no phone, despite an initial thought to have one. Their hours are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

The block also is home to ReAnimator Coffee, and is expected to sign a replacement tenant for the recently shuttered Lunar Inn. A Frame owns a good portion of the block.