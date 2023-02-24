Pizzeria Salvy, a new Marc Vetri restaurant, is coming to the Comcast Technology Center

Marc Vetri’s return to the pizzeria business this spring will be located on the Comcast Technology Center’s concourse level, on 18th Street near Arch.

Vetri, one of Philadelphia’s most honored chefs, announced last month that he and business partner Jeff Benjamin were opening Pizzeria Salvy, named in honor of Vetri’s 86-year-old father, Salvatore.

But Vetri had not spilled the location, even in Instagram posts over the last week that showed Vetri helping to install the green-tiled Marra Forni pizza oven.

Vetri confirmed to The Inquirer that Pizzeria Salvy will be on the CTC’s concourse level. To get there, one would head through the building’s main doors on 18th Street, and take the escalator one level down. It will be across from florist Jeff Leatham’s offices. (You’d take an escalator up one level to go to Vernick Coffee Bar.)

Pizzeria Salvy will have about 40 seats, including counter and tables. They’re targeting May for the opening.

The pizzeria will also be accessible underground from the concourse at the Comcast Center a block away, where a food hall houses the likes of Buena Onda and Di Bruno Bros.

Vetri said he had been “messing around” with the pizza recipe for 10 years, experimenting with whole grains and fermentation. The style? He said: “It won’t be Neapolitan. It won’t be Roman. It will be us. Really good ingredients.”

Pizzas will be available in 12-inch and 18-inch, as well as slices during lunch. The rest of the menu will include market salads, “vegetable things,” [his father’s] meatballs, and that’s about it.” Sal Vetri, a retired jeweler has been a major influence in his cooking.

There will be wines and mostly batch cocktails, as Vetri does at his Fiorella in South Philadelphia.

Vetri, who opened what is now the posh Vetri Cucina at 1312 Spruce St. in 1998, got into the pizza game in 2013 with Pizzeria Vetri. He sold that, along with other restaurants, several years later.

More recently, Vetri has offered pizza at his restaurants in Las Vegas and Kyoto, Japan, and at a new stand at the Wells Fargo Center.

Vetri is the latest hometown chef joining Comcast. Besides Vernick Coffee Bar, chef Greg Vernick has Vernick Fish on the CTC’s ground floor on the Arch Street side. Jose Garces has the Buena Onda and Stephen Starr oversees Cafe Click on the Comcast Center’s plaza at 1701 JFK Blvd., now prepping for its second season.