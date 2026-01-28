Snow effects: Restaurant week and Girl Scout cookie sales extended

The recent wintry weather has prompted the Center City District to extend Restaurant Week by four days and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to tack two weeks onto its cookie sales season.

Center City District Restaurant Week

The district announced Tuesday that all 122 participating restaurants were offered the option to extend the dining promotion — which had been slated to end on Jan. 31 — to Wednesday, Feb. 4.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 70 restaurants had opted in, with additional confirmations expected throughout the week, said spokesperson Giavana Pruiti.

Advertisement

Pruiti said she checked in with restaurants Sunday and Monday, and found that many had closed due to snow and hazardous travel. Those closures prompted the district to tack on extra days to the promotion, as it did for three days in January 2015 after a threatened snow that never materialized.

Among the restaurants that have confirmed participation in the extension are Alice Pizza, Bank & Bourbon, Barbuzzo, Bolo, Buca D’Oro, Darling Jack’s Tavern, Dizengoff, P.J. Clarke’s, Rockwell & Rose, Samba Steakhouse, Sura Indian Bistro, Vita, and Wilder.

The district recommends customers check directly with restaurants to confirm operating hours, make reservations, and verify extensions. The most up-to-date list of extended participants is being updated on the Restaurant Week website, where individual restaurant pages will note whether they are offering menus through Feb. 4. A filter allowing diners to view only extended participants is expected to be added shortly.

The dining deals include three-course dinners priced at $45 or $60; some restaurants offer $20 two-course lunches. The district has arranged discount parking for $10 or less at participating BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

» READ MORE: Our favorite restaurant week dishes for 2026

More chances to buy Girl Scout cookies

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania last week announced that its cookie sales season would end March 22 “since a lot of cookie booths were snowed out and the temperatures look downright frigid this coming weekend.”

The idea, it said in a statement to Scout leaders, is to “help keep all Girl Scouts safe from the elements and give them plenty of time to reach their Cookie Season goals.”

This year marks the debut of a rocky road-inspired cookie called Exploremores. Toast-Yays, inspired by French toast, were “retired” (in Scout parlance) to make room for it.

» READ MORE: Only two bakeries in the U.S. are allowed to bake Girl Scout Cookies. Here’s where Philly’s cookies come from.