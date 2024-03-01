8 restaurant weeks in the Philly area offering dining deals

There are two obvious reasons to go out during a restaurant week: One, you’d be supporting restaurants. Two, you potentially could score a good deal. (The counter-arguments include a lack of variety on many menus and the stress that they tend to put on the staff tasked with handling this boosted business.)

How big an impact? The Center City District is polling its restaurants now after the January edition of Center City District Restaurant Week, which had 119 participants. The district has found that 34% of restaurants reported up to a 25% increase of sales during CCDRW compared with previous weeks, 27% reported an increase of up to 50%, and 20% reported an increase of up to 75%.

Restaurant weeks on our radar

West Chester Restaurant Week (through Sunday, March 3): Multicourse, prix-fixe menus at 19 restaurants for $30, $40, or $50, plus discounted parking.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week (through Friday, March 8): More than two dozen restaurants offer three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, and $55.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week (Monday, March 4-Friday, March 15): This benefit for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia covers nearly two dozen restaurants in and near the mall and Town Center.,

Haddonfield Restaurant Week (Tuesday, March 5-Sunday, March 10): Twenty-eight restaurants and food businesses chime in, with all sorts of price points and deals, including four courses for $55 at the James Beard-semifinalist Gass & Main.

Restaurant weeks in the planning stages

Media Restaurant Week (Sunday, April 7- Saturday, April 13): The Delaware County seat is building its list now.

Dine Latino (Sunday April 7-Saturday, April 13): The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is putting together its semiannual promotion now.

Black Restaurant Week (Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 9): This national initiative is attracting restaurants for its fourth annual week.

Ardmore Restaurant Week (Thursday, Aug. 1-Saturday, Aug. 10): Now in the planning stages.