Stephen Starr plans an ‘Italian version of Parc’ across from Rittenhouse Square

Stephen Starr has approval from the Center City Residents’ Association for what he calls an “Italian version of Parc,” his popular restaurant, on the former site of the Barnes & Noble bookstore on the north side of Rittenhouse Square.

The yet-to-be-named trattoria will take the first two floors of the building at 1805 Walnut St. Starr confirmed in June that he planned to develop the restaurant, when a liquor-license placard was posted on the property.

There will be a windowed cafe on the ground floor, with a restaurant in the rear, totaling 174 seats. The second floor, to be devoted to 80 seats of private dining, will be balconied, giving patrons a direct view of the square across the street.

Starr also will apply to use 10 feet of Walnut Street’s 23-foot-wide sidewalk for an outdoor cafe, according to plans. “It’s beachfront property on Rittenhouse Square,” Allan Domb, Starr’s business partner and the owner of the building, said.

The timeline is unknown beyond “2024.”

After a hearing Tuesday, the CCRA’s zoning board said it would not oppose the plan, now scheduled to go before the city Zoning Hearing Board on Nov. 1. “It’s a Starr project,” said Richard Gross, the CCRA president. He called the non-opposition “a no-brainer.”

Parc, Starr’s French bistro at 18th and Locust Streets, opened in 2008 to acclaim. Its sidewalk tables facing the square offer some of Center City’s best people-watching opportunities.

The restaurant will be about half the capacity of Parc.

It also would join Barclay Prime, at the Barclay, and is around the corner from two other Starr restaurants, The Love and the Dandelion.

Barnes & Noble occupied 1805 Walnut St. for 26 years before relocating in April to a smaller space, previously home to Forever 21, at 1708 Chestnut St.