Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is among new restaurants opening at King of Prussia Mall

You may know Tommy Bahama for island-themed clothing and home-decor items. This fall, you’ll be able to eat and drink the brand, as well.

Yes, coconut shrimp and piña colada cake will be involved.

Tommy Bahama will add its Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar to King of Prussia Mall, which is cooking up a few new restaurants in the next year.

The Tommy Bahama store, now on the lower level of the Plaza near Neiman Marcus, will move to the mall’s Connector. In its new space, which includes the former Melt Shop, the store will be positioned alongside an indoor restaurant, bar, and patio.

The Seattle-based company is on a push to open new restaurants. Reps say the restaurant will offer “an assortment of fresh sharable food and signature cocktails” in a “clean, modern interior accented by tropical print wallpaper and custom artwork. This location will feature a streamlined approach to service — orders are placed at the bar, then the food and drinks are delivered by servers to the table.”

There are more than 160 Tommy Bahama stores, 23 of which have either a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. This will be the first Marlin Bar inside an enclosed shopping center.

