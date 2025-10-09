Starr is out, Shay’s Steaks is in as Xfinity Mobile Arena announces its food lineup

What’s new this fall at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Truffled grilled cheese. Bison osso bucco with bone marrow aioli. Something called a Salzone.

Advertisement

And names.

Just as the Wells Fargo Center was reflagged last month to reflect a new partnership with the communications giant, the arena’s members-only restaurant, Adrian, is now known as Primepoint Social under an agreement between arena owner Comcast Spectacor and Primepoint, a Burlington County-based human resources and payroll company.

Adrian opened in 2022 as part of a collaboration with restaurateur Stephen Starr, a partner of Aramark Sports & Entertainment, the arena’s concessionaire.

Primepoint Social retains Adrian’s American menu and old-time Hollywood feel, designed by the Rockwell Group, which created the looks at such Starr restaurants as Pod and Morimoto. In a statement to The Inquirer, Aramark said it would continue to work with Starr on initiatives as part of its broader strategic relationship.

Shay’s Steaks, which premiered in March 2024 in Logan Square and opened a second location in June 2025 in Rittenhouse, is the season’s first vendor in the Coca-Cola Corner (on the concourse at Section 122). Shay’s is selling a meatball sandwich and buffalo chicken cheesesteak. Its residency ends in December.

Today, the arena unveiled new menu items for the 2025-26 Flyers, Sixers, and concert season, most of which will be available at stands on the concourse.

Among them is the cheesesteak Salzone, one of the signature dishes at Pizzeria Salvy at the Comcast Technology Center. As devised by chef Marc Vetri, already a chef partner at the arena, it’s a calzone — essentially a Neapolitan pizza crust folded and filled with shaved ribeye, Cooper Sharp cheese, and caramelized onions. “Sal” is a tribute to Vetri’s late father, Sal Vetri.

Anthony Campagna, Aramark’s senior executive chef at the arena, came up with pierogi with caramelized onions, brown butter, and sour cream. New sandwich options include a mouthful: a smoked chicken cheesesteak made with smoked and deep-fried chicken thighs, Gouda wiz, crispy chicken skin, and onion jam on a seeded roll.

There’s also eggplant Parm with fresh mozzarella, blistered long hots, and Sunday gravy on a long roll; truffled grilled cheese with short rib, truffle, and aged cheddar on brioche; Green Goddess chicken salad with sliced cucumber and pickled onion on a croissant; buffalo cauliflower wrap with kale, shaved carrots, and tahini ranch; and two burgers: a bacon cheeseburger with “not–so-secret sauce” and pickles, and an Oklahoma-style fried onion burger with yellow American cheese and pickles.

The bison osso bucco sandwich, which puts braised bison, fontina, Asiago, broccoli rabe, and bone marrow aioli on a ciabatta bun, is available at the Broad Street Bistro stand on the Club Level.