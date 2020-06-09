O’Malley acknowledged “systemic issues” at the restaurant. "I’m not saying it was just one person and that getting rid of one person is going to fix the culture. ... Each of us had one hand on the wheel. When you’re in a partnership with someone, you are forced to make decisions together, but you also place certain responsibilities under certain operators’ roles. As a result, you tend to be less involved in every decision made, simply to stay out of each other’s way. Unfortunately, this can also create a dynamic of simply maintaining the status quo.”