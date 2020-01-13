A little history for the space at the Atlantic Building, at the northwest corner of Broad and Spruce: Before it was Ted’s Montana Grill, which ran from 2006 till late 2011, it was Avenue B, a splashy restaurant owned by Neil Stein that had a 2½-year run from 2000 to 2003; Bonaparte, a French American-themer that lasted only eight months, from May 1998 till January 1999; and Joseph’s on the Avenue, an Italian restaurant that crashed and burned after only four months in 1998.