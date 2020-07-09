But when the coronavirus hit and large events were canceled, he and Iannuzzi decided to sell a limited menu to the public Thursday to Sunday. It’s not traditional barbecue, in the sense that Sum Pig does not offer meats and such by the pound. But the sandwiches and nachos are topped with legitimate proteins. There’s no seating, though one could spread a blanket in the adjacent grassy area and dine while watching the SEPTA trains.