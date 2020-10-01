With the shore season over, Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran have a new direction for their pop-up restaurant space at 105 S. 13th St., which was the Spanish restaurant Jamonera before the pandemic.
Super Spartan, with a Greek inspiration, is the new concept taking over for Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack, effective Thursday, Oct. 1.
It is expected to be up through the end of the year, with indoor and outdoor dining plus takeout. (Note that Safran Turney Hospitality will maintain the 25% occupancy at their other restaurants, including Barbuzzo and Bud & Marilyn’s, even after the city allows 50% on Friday.)
The menu includes dips, shrimp saganaki, charred octopus, Greek fries, kataifi-wrapped halloumi, fried calamari, grilled lamb dolmades, skewers, and a few entrees such as lamb shank, whole grilled branzino, and braised short rib pastitsio — many of the Greek stylings once found around the corner at Opa, which over the summer Americanized its menu and adapted the name Drury Beer Garden.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.