The Cristen family opened Swiss Pastry Shoppe at 35 S. 19th St. in 1923. It closed just before Christmas 2007. In early 2008, entrepreneur Jim Hausman reopened it with the same baker (Donna Feldman) and, facing unpleasant correspondence from the previous owner, rebranded as Swiss Haus. Hausman sold it in 2014 to Joshua White, who opened an Old City location in 2015 and closed in late 2018, just before the most recent sale to Simms and Proctor.