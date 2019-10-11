Tired Hands initially announced that St. Oner’s would be coming to Fishtown back in February, saying that it would take over the former home of Tierce at 2218 Frankford Ave. The restaurant is located across from the brewery’s High Harvest Biergarten (2213 Frankford Ave.), which currently offers small, pre-packaged snacks, but not full food service. Opening a restaurant nearby, the folks at Tired Hands said, was an “intuitive choice.”