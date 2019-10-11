Starting tonight, Tired Hands’ Philly fans can get their first taste of the brewery’s upcoming first Philadelphia restaurant, St. Oner’s.
Tired Hands has partnered with Primal Supply Meats to bring a series of pop-ups to the butchery’s Brewerytown location (1521 N. 31st St.) beginning Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Running on Fridays through Nov. 1, the events will give a sneak peek at St. Oner’s menu, which focuses on “Stoney Baloney Chinese-inspired” food, as Tired Hands’ Jean Broillet IV told the Inquirer earlier this year.
And yes, there will be Tired Hands beer available for takeout. Provisions from Primal Supply, which supplies meat to Tired Hands’ two Ardmore locations, will also be available.
If you’re booked on Fridays for the month, have no fear. Tired Hands will also have a St. Oner’s pop-up at The Lunar Inn (3124 Richmond St.) in Port Richmond on Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., as the company announced via Instagram.
Tired Hands initially announced that St. Oner’s would be coming to Fishtown back in February, saying that it would take over the former home of Tierce at 2218 Frankford Ave. The restaurant is located across from the brewery’s High Harvest Biergarten (2213 Frankford Ave.), which currently offers small, pre-packaged snacks, but not full food service. Opening a restaurant nearby, the folks at Tired Hands said, was an “intuitive choice.”
“It’s a symbiotic thing,” Tired Hands co-founder Julie Foster told the Inquirer of St. Oner’s. “Beer will be available at the restaurant, and the beer garden is a lovely outdoor opportunity for folks coming through.”
While exact menu items haven’t been revealed, Broillet told the Inquirer to expect items like “mapo tofu hot dogs” and other “far out” dishes. An opening date for St. Oner’s, however, has not yet been announced.