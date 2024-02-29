After a week of boycotting, Ultimo’s union strikes. Owners say they’ve offered a contract.

The unionized workers of Ultimo Coffee are on strike, the Philadelphia Joint Board Workers United announced Thursday morning.

The strike comes 13 months into negotiations for a first contract, a week into the union’s continued calls for customers to boycott the independent coffee shop’s four locations, and a day after a bargaining session that both the union and Ultimo’s owners had hoped would yield a contract.

The union says the strike was precipitated by unilateral changes recently made by owners Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo. The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board yesterday evening.

According to interviews with Ultimos and a union representative, Wednesday’s nine-hour session nearly resulted in a tentative contract agreement but hit a snag around a wage proposal detail several hours into the meeting. The meeting ended in the evening with both parties agreeing to reconvene Thursday to finish negotiations. (Both parties planned to continue with Thursday’s meeting.)

Owners Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo said they were caught off-guard by the strike, which they were informed of by email on Thursday morning. From their perspective, they left the meeting with all but one point of contention resolved, having settled on a higher guaranteed tipped rate, raise structures, paid time off accrual, health insurance, and other benefits. In some cases, Elizabeth Ultimo said Thursday morning, the contract terms they offered were better than what other independent coffee shop unions have agreed to in contracts ratified earlier this winter.

“We came to the table yesterday with every intention of being done,” Elizabeth Ultimo said. “We tried to make that clear by offering everything that we could up till that very end point.”

Ultimo barista and lead negotiator Kate Lord said that while the union did not explicitly indicate during the Wednesday meeting that it would strike the next day, the Ultimos’ lawyer had acknowledged a strike remained on table. (Eleven of 12 unionized Ultimo workers voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.) She said the union reached the decision to strike after the meeting ended.

“We decided that the unfair labor practice that was committed by them ... we couldn’t let that go,” she said, citing changes made to union shop workers’ schedules in the last week. “They’re not allowed to make unilateral changes to the working conditions while we’re in negotiations and they’ve demonstrated knowledge of that [previously].”

Lord said Ultimo workers at its unionized shops, Newbold and Rittenhouse, were first informed by email last week that the Ultimos were reevaluating the planned schedule at those shops; they were subsequently told changes had been made. “It resulted in people working by themselves, which is taking on extra work and also presents safety concerns ... It also resulted in people losing hours,” Lord said.

Elizabeth Ultimo said the schedule changes were made in response to sales. “We didn’t change hours in response to boycott,” she said.

Lord said that workers at Newbold and Rittenhouse had seen sales drop anywhere between 50% and 90% each day since the boycott began on Feb. 21. “On Sunday at Rittenhouse, I think the day ended with sales being down 96%,” she said.

Lord added that the public response to the union’s calls for a boycott had been gratifying. Union members and allies had stationed themselves in front of the Newbold and Rittenhouse cafes to share the union’s positions.

“It gave us the opportunity to have conversations with our customers and with the surrounding community,” she said. “We were really able to see how much community support there is for this.”

The Ultimo union’s strike is specifically aimed at the alleged unfair labor practice, which Lord said would need to be resolved in order to settle a contract. As of Thursday morning, she was unsure what that resolution might be.

She also said that the contract terms the Ultimos have offered are tantamount to the benefits they offer to workers at the store’s non-union shops. (Unions at Ultimo Germantown and Graduate Hospital decertified in January.) She explained that the unresolved point of Wednesday’s meeting regarded the base pay of existing Ultimo workers. “Many of the bargaining unit members ... wouldn’t see any change in our pay,” she said.

This morning, Elizabeth Ultimo posted signs to both union cafes — which are closed today — outlining what she and Aaron have offered employees. “Tell the union: Ultimo Coffee is ready to settle a contract now,” the sign reads.

“I think we could have had an agreement yesterday if there could have been a mediator,” Ultimo said. “We came ready to be done. We’re, like, wrecked.”