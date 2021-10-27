Downingtown-bred Victory Brewing Co. just opened the taps on its Center City Philadelphia brewpub at 1776 Ben Franklin Parkway, a top-to-bottom redo of the sad-sack TGI Fridays on that spot since 1990.

The 14,000-square-foot space, done up in industrial concrete, has expansive indoor seating on two levels, and its roof deck with an outdoor bar overlooks the Parkway from City Hall to the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul.

Some numbers: 330 seats, a 7bbl brewing system, one scratch menu (there’s a magnificently crusted chicken pot pie), two indoor bars, one outdoor bar, and one gift shop.

The taps are pouring beer and cider from Victory-related brands Southern Tier Brewing, Sixpoint, and Bold Rock Hard Cider, plus spirits from Southern Tier Distilling.

The deal was announced two years ago. Not only did the pandemic get in the way of opening, but construction took longer than anticipated. A swimming pool, covered up by flooring during the making of the Friday’s more than three decades ago, had to be removed.

Initial hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.