Celebrate Wawa’s 60th anniversary with free hot coffee and other deals

Gottahava Wawa, especially on Wawa Day.

The beloved convenience store giant celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 16 with deals and promotions

Advertisement

Customers can score free hot coffee of any size at all locations, which will be decked out in 1960s decor. The company expects to hand out nearly 1.5 million free cups on that day.

Wawa began as a dairy farm before transitioning into the convenience store industry. The first store opened in Folsom in 1964; the company has since expanded to over 1,000 stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding states plus Florida.

“As we celebrate this momentous 60th anniversary milestone, we want to thank our customers and associates for creating the unforgettable connections that have propelled us through the years and have allowed us to continue to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling lives every day,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO, in a statement.

The anniversary menu will feature birthday cake smoothies and milkshakes, in addition to the usual offerings of hoagies, pizzas, and bowls. Customers can also look forward to special 60-cent deals, including a special birthday cake doughnut, teas, juices, and lemonades.

There will also be “Day Brightener” recognitions for Wawa’s favorite customers (selected prior to the festivities), who will receive a special sash and a week’s worth of coffee orders.

Be sure to stock up on vintage-style merch, including tumblers, T-shirts, “GottaHaveA Wawa” retro metal sign, logo cups, and more.

Start the day at the store on Sixth and Chestnut Streets at 7 a.m. for a ceremonial coffee pour. After enjoying the free coffee, visitors are invited to the National Constitution Center, where admission will be free courtesy of Wawa. The center will host a range of festivities, including the unveiling of a limited-time exhibit detailing Wawa’s evolution from a dairy farm to a major convenience store chain.

“We invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years,” Gheysens said.