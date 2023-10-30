Weckerly’s Ice Cream and Lil Pop Shop to close this December

Weckerly’s Ice Cream announced it will close permanently after an 11 year-run. The last day for the shop on West Girard Avenue will be Saturday, Dec. 23.

Owners Jen and Andy Satinsky wrote a heartfelt letter to “dear friends and ice cream lovers near and far” on Instagram Monday morning to announce their plans for closing.

On this day back in 2012, the couple sold their first cup of ice cream at Green Line Cafe in West Philly, the letter began.

In the past 11 years, Weckerly’s has become a beloved Philly institution for French-style custard ice cream, churning out rich flavors inside Globe Dye Works, a repurposed textile plant in North Philly, and selling scoops, pints, and ice cream sandwiches in the whimsical Fishtown shop.

“We’ve had the privilege of being surrounded by an incredible team and inspiring collaborators,” they wrote. “We’ve formed relationships with farms and suppliers. Each of those individuals, too many to name, has had a hand in creating the ice cream that so many of you have enjoyed. This has been a journey both challenging and fulfilling and we are excited for new adventures that lie ahead.

The Satinskys thanked customers, past and present co-workers, suppliers, collaborators, neighbors, and well-wishers “for being a part of this remarkable experience.”

“You haven’t just supported us, you’ve inspired new flavors, pushed our creativity, and been an inseparable part of Weckerly’s Ice Cream,” the Satinskys wrote. “We look forward to sharing a few more scoops with you before the year’s end.”

Weckerly’s will still churn new flavors over the next six weeks, possibly bringing back favorites and taking on requests. Stay tuned for the last merch run and more details on pre-orders.

The ice cream shop’s partners Lil Pop Shop, run by Jeanne Chang, also announced the end of retail operations on Instagram. The final service at the West Philly shop on 44th Street will be on Saturday, Dec. 2. However, the catering service, Popalong, will continue into the next year.

“To our dear customers & community - We have decided that our last day at our retail shop on 44th Street will be December 2nd. We opened our West Philly shop ELEVEN (!) years ago and since then it has been such a wonderful journey,” the post said. “I remember my excitement when I signed the lease in November of 2011 and opened the doors to you all in May 2012 with a handful of flavors in bins because I hadn’t quite figured out how to display them.”

“We have immense gratitude for everyone that has ever walked through our doors, had a popsicle at a festival, or ordered catering for a special occasion,” the post continued. “It’s been such a pleasure to get to know and work alongside the folks making pops and everyone serving them at the shop or in the truck. Deep thanks to the @weckerlys crew for their thoughtful partnership the last several years, making this work more joyful through collaboration. We hope to see you at the shop over the next month.”

The shop is still offering pie pre-orders for Thanksgiving — keep an eye out for more details later this week. After a break, the catering operation will continue in the spring. For Weckerly’s or Lil Pop Shop gift holders, use it before Dec. 23.

“Maybe you’ll see our truck pop up somewhere in your neighborhood,” the post said.