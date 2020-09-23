Normally, the return of football would also herald a fresh season of 50-cent wings and drink specials, Sunday afternoons spent idling at the bar with fellow fans.

But as with everything in the COVID era, going out to watch the game isn’t the same. The beer is still cold and the wings are still hot, but customers can’t belly up to the bar — and many aren’t ready to sit inside yet.

Related stories

In response, bars have brought TVs outside, putting flat-screens on poles, on exterior walls, in window boxes. They’re bundling food, drink, and seats with prime views into package deals.

Here are more than 20 spots for watching the game outside. Many recommend reservations, so plan ahead, check the weather, and don’t forget your mask (or your manners).

12 Steps Down

How does a smoky basement bar survive a pandemic? By going upstairs. The Italian Market dive has pulled it off admirably, with colorful seats, lights, and umbrellas, plus a flat-screen under its awning.

831 Christian St., 215-238-0379, 12stepsdown.com

Old City Beer Garden

View this post on Instagram

The goodest boys @calvinthelabbe

A post shared by OLD CITY BEER GARDEN (@ocbeergarden) on

The seasonal sister bar to Sto’s (a couple doors down), this festive Market Street lot boasts eight large flat-screens on which to watch the game. “Tailgating” starts as early as 9:30 a.m., and reservations are encouraged.

240 Market St., 267-687-8653, oldcitybeergarden.com

Yards Brewing Co.

With the airy interior of its Callowhill brewery off-limits during the Flyers' playoff run, Yards launched a game-day program for outdoor diners to reserve tables with views of its flat-screens. The $45-per-person package gets you a Bavarian pretzel, an entree, open bar, and a reserved table for 2½ hours. The brewery has since added 14 more tables overlooking the projector screens on its back patio. Staffers recommend reserving early — the tables have been booked solid the past two Sundays.

500 Spring Garden St., 215-525-0175, yardsbrewing.com

Places to watch the game outside

Here's a neighborhood breakdown of bars and restaurants where you can safely watch the game, socially distanced.

Center City

  • Drinker's Pub, 1903 Chestnut St.
  • Misconduct Tavern, 1511 Locust St., 1801 JFK Blvd.
  • Cavanaugh's, 1823 Sansom St.
  • Tradesman's, 1322 Chestnut St.

Old City/Queen Village

  • The Plough and the Stars, 123 Chestnut St.
  • Cavanaugh's, 421 S. Second St, 417 N. Columbus Blvd.
  • O'Neals Pub, 611 S. Third St.
  • Old City Beer Garden, 240 Market St.
  • Morgan's Pier, 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
  • Catahoula Philly, 775 S. Front St.

Fairmount/Spring Garden/Callowhill

  • Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St.
  • Kelliann's Pub, 1549 Spring Garden St.
  • Green Room, 1940 Green St.

South Philly

  • Philadium, 1631 Packer Ave.
  • XFinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave.
  • 12 Steps Down, 831 Christian St.

Fishtown/Kensington

  • Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St.
  • Sutton's, 1706 N. Fifth St.

West Philly

  • Cavanaugh's, 119 S. 39th St.

Further out

  • O'Mare's Irish Pub, 10253 Bustleton Ave.
  • JD McGillicuddy's Manayunk, 111 Cotton St.
  • MaGerk's Pub, 582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
  • Chickie's and Pete's, 19 locations including Drexel Hill, Warrington, Audubon and Marlton

Green Room

A short walk from Eastern State Penitentiary, this Spring Garden watering hole at the corner of 20th and Green Streets has incorporated LCDs into its window-box displays.

1940 Green St., 215-241-6776, greenroomphiladelphia.com

Philadium

This Packer Avenue pub, named in honor of Philly’s stadiums, is prepared with firepits when it gets cold out. It’s got a spacious sidewalk setup with views of two TVs.

1631 Packer Ave., 215-271-2337, philadium.com

Drinker’s Pub

Center City denizens can fan out at picnic tables at the corner of 19th and Chestnut to watch the game at this Rittenhouse bar. If you go inside to use the bathroom, check out their wall of forgotten credit cards.

1903 Chestnut St., 215-564-0914, drinkersrittenhouse.com

Kelliann’s Bar

This corner bar has rolled its flat-screens outside and turned them toward the windows so that customers can enjoy them (and some cheesesteak eggrolls) from picnic benches on the sidewalk.

1549 Spring Garden St., 215-563-6990, facebook.com/KelliannsPhilly

O’Mare’s Irish Pub

This old-school Irish pub in the Northeast brings a few TVs outside for games and keeps customers satisfied — no matter the score — with free hot dogs and all-you-can-eat boneless wings for $15.

10253 Bustleton Ave., 215-676-7282, facebook.com/omaresirishpub

Misconduct Tavern

The twin Center City bars sporting a nautical theme have TVs on their patios so you can enjoy the game with a side view of skyscrapers.

1511 Locust St., 215-732-5797; 1801 JFK Blvd., 267-928-4297, misconducttavern.com

Goose Island Brewhouse

The Fishtown outpost of this Chicago-based, Anheuser-Busch-owned brewery has converted its lawn into an outdoor tasting room, complete with pop-up projector screens. Reservations for Eagles games are $50 per person and include a round of appetizers every hour, four drinks, and happy hour prices thereafter.

1002 Canal St., 215-560-8181, gooseisland.com/brewhouse-philly

O’Neals Pub

The cozy back patio at this tight-knit watering hole off South Street has outdoor TVs (and 50-cent wings and discounted drinks) whenever the game’s on. On Sundays, breakfast sandwiches are served until 10 p.m.

611 S. Third St., 215-574-9495, onealspub.com

Cavanaugh’s

Not one to be kept down, the network of Irish sports bars has set up outdoor TVs in the back patio at Headhouse Square, under the tent at its Delaware River deck, and under the shade trees at its Sansom Street spot. (Reservations are encouraged.) The University City location brings them out, too, during Eagles games.

119 S. 39th St., 215-386-4889; 421 S. Second St., 215-928-9307; 1823 Sansom St., 215-665-9500; 417 N. Columbus Blvd., 215-629-7400

Morgan’s Pier

At Morgan's Pier, you can reserve a seat with a good view of the television for the game.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
At Morgan's Pier, you can reserve a seat with a good view of the television for the game.

It’s a package deal at the Delaware River hotspot: For $75 per person (plus tip), you’ll get a seat with a good view for the entire game; chicken wings and onion dip; open bar on beer, wine, and “call-level” drinks (i.e., Tanqueray and tonic, Jack and Coke). Tables are available for parties of two, four, and six.

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 215-279-7134, morganspier.com

Xfinity Live!

View this post on Instagram

We got those Friday Flyer feels 🧡 #AnytimeAnywhere

A post shared by Xfinity Live! (@xfinitylive_xl) on

You can’t watch the game in the Linc, but you can still watch it nearby — on the billboard-sized television on Xfinity Live’s patio. Reserve a table for four or six (the maximum, per city guidelines) ahead of the game.

1100 Pattison Ave., 267-534-4264, xfinitylive.com

Sutton’s

This low-key spot in the Ludlow neighborhood, created by a longtime Fergie’s Pub bartender, has outdoor seating in front and on its back patio. Make a reservation to get a prime view of the TVs.

1706 N. Fifth St., 267-534-4151, suttonsphilly.com

Catahoula Bar and Restaurant

Snack on gumbo, Louisiana hot wings, and hush puppies while watching the game on this Queen Village patio, which has two flat-screens for a small, socially distanced crowd.

775 S. Front St., 215-271-9300, catahoulaphilly.com

Tradesman’s

Grab a seat on Juniper Street Thursday through Sunday and catch a game on Tradesman’s 20-foot projector screen. There are three outside TVs, too. Call ahead to reserve a table.

1322 Chestnut St., 267-457-3994, tradesmansphl.com

The Plough and the Stars

Old City shuts down Second Street Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening, allowing this Irish bar to spread out and mount its flat-screens high above the crowd for unobstructed viewing.

123 Chestnut St., 215-733-0300, ploughstars.com

JD McGillicuddy’s Manayunk

Daily drink specials are part of the draw at this watering hole off Main Street. During Eagles games, enjoy $3 Bud Lights and $4 Goose Island IPAs.

111 Cotton St., 215-930-0209, jdmcgillicuddysmanayunk.com

MaGerk’s Pub

The usual crowds may have been curbed at the two Pennsylvania locations of this Baltimore-born bar, but game-watching there is no less festive. Kick back and order an orange crush.

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, 215-948-3329; 307 Horsham Rd., 267-282-5508, magerkspub.com

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Crabfries from Chickie's and Pete's.
Grace Dickinson / STAFF
Crabfries from Chickie's and Pete's.

The Philly sports bar empire that started in Mayfair screens the game inside and out at all of its locations. You’re obviously ordering some Crabfries.

19 locations, including Drexel Hill, Warrington, Audubon, and Marlton; for addresses and contact info, see chickiesandpetes.com/location