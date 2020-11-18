Bucknum recalls the first time he cooked with Hubbards. He was living in Minnesota, launching a co-op, when someone donated a bunch to make a vat of soup. “We were trying to feed a lot of people. I thought, ‘Great!’ Then I had a pickup truck full of them. And then it’s like, how do you even take a knife to it? I don’t have a knife big enough to cut this.” He ended up dropping them from a height to break them apart.