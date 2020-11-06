“OK now, the day’s a wasting!” says Brendle, 74, who cuts a timeless figure against the crisp blue sky as he climbs up into the driver’s seat, a tractor-matching red shirt beneath his blue overalls, a vintage black Trilby he bought cheap at an auction (“like Sinatra’s hat!”) protecting his head from the sun. Only a surgical mask stretched across his white beard gives a clue to the pandemic swirling across the country while the old Massey Ferguson engine rumbles to life and rolls through the rows of Silver King. It clatters along in clouds of dust as the parched stalks fall and crunch beneath the mechanical picker’s pontoon-like arms, while perfectly husked ears of corn shoot out the other end into a trailing bin.